CANTON -- After beating Pebblebrook at the buzzer in the first round and coming from behind to edge Parkview in the second round, Marietta did it again against Cherokee.
The Lady Blue Devils bounced back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Lady Warriors 54-53 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the girls Class AAAAAAA girls basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Chloe Sterling helped Marietta force the game into overtime and then provided the winning points in the extra period. The junior point guard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the fourth quarter to send the game into an extra period for the Lady Blue Devils, who trailed 33-23 with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter, and then proceeded to sink two free throws with 14 seconds to go in overtime to clinch the game.
Dramatic postseason victories are becoming commonplace this year for Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt and his Lady Blue Devils, who have once again withstood a tough challenge.
“The competition in our region and our out-of-region schedule prepared us for tough games,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “Since mid-December, we’ve played some very good competition. We battled for the No. 1 seed in our region, we won a buzzer-beater against Pebblebrook, we survived being down by six against Parkview and (our players) stayed poised and reserved and they believed in themselves and believed in each other’s abilities. When things aren’t going their way, they will find a way, because they’ve been through the fire.”
With the win, Marietta (19-5) will now advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009. The Lady Blue Devils will host county rival McEachern on Friday or Saturday.
“This group is special and I think it’s awesome for our community to witness this group of young women grow and mature in the game and grow and mature in character that the game exposes,” DeWitt said. “We’re excited. We love our fans and we love the support system of everyone in our school, to our principal Keith Ball to our athletic director Craig McKinney. We’ve got full support and we’re not ready to stop playing.”
Lauren Walker scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks. Sterling added 13 points, all of which came in the second half and the overtime period, and eight assists to lead the way for Marietta.
Kate Johnson scored 20 points for Cherokee (24-4), which had advanced to the state semifinals each of the last two years.
Marietta led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and Cherokee held a 23-22 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Warriors opened the third quarter with a 10-1 run to take a 33-23 advantage -- their biggest lead of the game -- at the 3:47 mark.
Marietta was able to narrow the gap to 35-29 at the end of the third period, but Cherokee went back up by nine -- 42-33 -- with 4:30 left in the game.
Three-pointers by Sterling and Kayla Day helped bring Marietta cut its deficit to 44-41 before Sterling’s three at the buzzer sent the game into overtime.
Sterling and Day took over in the extra period as they each scored five points to account for all 10 of the Lady Blue Devils’ points.
The two teams traded the lead several times in the last minute of overtime. A pair of free throws by Lilly Griffith put Cherokee in front 53-52 with 27 seconds left, but then Sterling was fouled with 14 seconds to go and proceeded to make both of her free throw attempts to give Marietta its margin of victory.
