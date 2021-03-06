MARIETTA - Chloe Sterling scored a career high 33 points, including the Lady Blue Devils’ last two with 43 seconds to play, to secure Marietta’s 62-61 victory over McEachern in Class AAAAAAA final four on Friday..
The win advances the Lady Blue Devils to next Saturday’s state championship game where they will face Woodstock in the hopes of winning the program’s first title in 70 years.
“I think for these young ladies here, they value the opportunity and they’re not satisfied, they’re still hungry,” Marietta’s Derrick DeWitt said. “We got to work for this next one. They’re locked in.”
McEachern closed the third quarter on an 8-3 run to tie the game at 50-50, but Ajia Smith opened the fourth with a free throw to put Marietta back in front by one setting the stage for the game to see-saw over the last 7 minutes.
Back-to-back baskets from Denim DeShields put McEachern up 54-51. After a jumper by Sterling cut the lead to one, DeShields added a free throw and a layup to go up 57-53.
From there, Marietta went on a 9-2 run to close the game. Lauren Walker had six of her 15 points during the run, and the final two Lady Blue Devil points came from Sterling at the foul line with 43.2 seconds left.
DeShields, who led McEachern with 22 points, pulled the Lady Indians within one with 4.3 seconds left. After a bad pass led to a Marietta turnover, McEachern had one last chance with 2.3 seconds to play, but the inbound pass was knocked away.
“It helps that we have some amazing talent on our team and a group that can do something and work hard for it and don’t take no for an answer,” Dewitt said.
For much of the game, Marietta leading scorer Lauren Walker was kept in check in a defensive battle with McEachern’s McDonald’s All-American Jillian Hollingshead. Walker only scored three points in the first half while keeping the Lady Indians’ 6-foot-5 forward away from the basket, but Sterling more than made up the scoring slack.
Two 3-pointers got her started and she added two jumpers, including one at the buzzer to finish with 10 first-quarter points to give Marietta a 15-10 lead.
Sterling would add eight more in the second quarter, but a Caelan Ellis 3-pointer in the final moments left the Lady Indians within five at the half, 33-28.
Ellis hit another 3 to open the third quarter to pull McEachern within 34-31 and the deficit would remain three for much of the quarter until the Lady Indians closed on their run to tie the game.
With 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, Hollingshead, who was held to 10 points for the game, fouled out. Already playing short handed because of a number of injuries, McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur tried to substitute offense for defense depending on the situation, but without Hollingshead, there was no longer an inside presence.
The loss dropped the Lady Indians to 18-5 and kept them from going to their first state championship game since 2017.
“We missed some free throws,” Arthur said about going 13 of 20 from the line including just 1 of 4 in the fourth quarter. “We didn’t box out well. Marietta just wanted it more.”
Sianny Sanchez-Oliver would finish the game with 13 points for McEachern while Ellis added eight.
