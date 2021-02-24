MARIETTA — Chloe Sterling’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds left helped Marietta stave off Pebblebrook’s fourth quarter rally for a 52-49 victory in the first round of the girls Class AAAAAAA state basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils (17-5) will advance to the second round and will host Parkview (16-7) on either Friday or Saturday.
“We are really happy to be in this position and be able to go into the next round,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “It's great to have the opportunity to host another game in front of such a great fan base and we are excited for the next game.”
Sterling finished with 23 points, scoring 12 during the second half. After the Lady Falcons (9-17) tied it up at 49-49 with a short bank shot from Iryana Muckle with just under a minute left, DeWitt called a 30-second time out.
“We were talking during the huddle and she (Sterling) said she wanted to take the last shot,” DeWitt said.
Capitalizing on the last 45 seconds, the Lady Blue Devils ran out the clock, to set up Sterling’s 3.
“It was a good game and it's always great to go home with a (win),” Sterling said. “But we can always do better and we need to tighten up our play for the next game.”
Lauren Walker played a key role in giving Marietta an early lead during the first quarter, connecting on a 3-pointer and a jumper to make it 7-0. Walker finished with 18 points, scoring 15 points during the first half, and 14 rebounds.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Blue Devils held a five-point lead at 44-39. Muckle opened the period with a layup followed by a field goal from Kania Seymour, spurring a 7-4 run to come within two at 48-46. Muckle finished with 12 points.
Seymour contributed 12 of her 19 points during the first half.
During the third quarter, Kelcei Rivers connected on a layup to start an 8-5 run from the Lady Falcons to end the period trailing 44-39. Rivers scored 11 points.
