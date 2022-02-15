POWDER SPRINGS — The Marietta girls will now have an opportunity to defend their Class AAAAAAA championship after qualifying for the state tournament with a 41-38 victory over North Cobb in the first round of the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament at Hillgrove on Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Lady Blue Devils will now play top-seeded Harrison – which had a first-round bye – in a semifinal game Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We’re excited and we’re celebrating that opportunity,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “Now, it’s a matter of where we want to put ourselves. We have an uphill battle – we have a lot of injuries. We’re going through some things as a team. But, it’s a great opportunity for these young ladies to grow and understand some real adversity and really bind together during this time.”
Chloe Sterling scored 12 points and Kayla Day added 10 to lead the way for Marietta (11-14).
Dayuna Colvin led fifth-seeded North Cobb (11-14) with 12 points.
Entering the second half with a 20-16 lead, Marietta struggled in the third quarter as North Cobb held the Lady Blue Devils to just five points.
Taylor Albritton's jumper gave North Cobb their first lead of the game with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter and the Lady Warriors would go on to end the period with a 28-25 advantage.
North Cobb maintained a narrow advantage through the first half of the fourth quarter and led 37-36 with 3:43 left in the game.
However, Marietta began its comeback when Loren Nelson scored on a layup off a turnover with 3:19 to go and took a 38-37 lead, then Sterling stole the ball and dished the ball to Nelson for a 3-pointer to make it 41-37 with 1:28 left.
Colvin sank 1 of 2 free throws to help North Cobb cut its deficit to three with 31 seconds to go, but that’s as close as the Lady Warriors would get.
Sterling scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Marietta surge.
“We did a better job on the glass down the stretch,” DeWitt said. “People made some big shots today. Chloe (Sterling) made a big one-hand shot, Loren Nelson took an amazing, gutsy 3-pointer and it went in. We needed some stops and we got them down the stretch and it gave us a little cushion to close them out.”
Marietta led the whole way in the first half, leading 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and holding on for a 20-16 advantage at halftime. Day scored six of her eight first-half points in the second quarter for the Lady Blue Devils, while Kaiya Sibley-Clark led North Cobb with eight points in the first 16 minutes of the game.
