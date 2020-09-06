ACWORTH – Marietta made it a clean sweep of the team titles by winning the girls crown, while Pope’s Sophie Boice took the girls individual honors, at the Cobb County Cross Country Championships at Allatoona Creek Park on Saturday.
The Lady Blue Devils scored 51 points to edge out defending champion Hillgrove (56) to win their third county crown in four years and join their male teammates, who clinched the boys championship earlier, on top of the awards podium.
“It was nice to sneak that one out there,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “It was a very good competition with Hillgrove and we were going on strong there in the back end and managed to hang on. We got off to a good start and managed to hang on to the finish.”
Finishing behind Marietta and Hillgrove were Pope (61) in third place, Walton (103) and Harrison (106). Allatoona finished sixth (130) followed by North Cobb Christian (215), Wheeler (262), Campbell (267) North Cobb (282) completed the top 10. Kell (283) finished one point further back in 11th.
Boice was locked in a battle with Walton’s Sarah Burwell for most of the race until pulling away at the end to win with a time of 19 minutes, 11 seconds, with Burwell crossing the finish line in second at 19:22.
“I was focused on not giving up mentally,” Boice said. “I trained really hard this summer and I was trying to stay in the race, both mentally and physically. So I tried to keep my head up and stay mentally strong and I feel pretty good.”
Hillgrove teammates Ava Brooks (19:31) and Lizzy Smith (19:38) finished fourth and fifth respectively to complete the top five.
Rounding out the top ten individual finishers were Harrison’s Riley Perlakowski (19:47), Pope teammates Lorel Golden (19:54) and Charlotte Dunn (19:55) and Marietta runners Hattie Rydinsky (20:00) and Kristal McQueen (20:02).
