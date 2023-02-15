KENNESAW – Marietta had to work hard to secure its spot in the Class AAAAAAA state boys’ basketball tournament with a 57-56 overtime victory over North Paulding in the opening game of the Region 3AAAAAAA basketball tournament at Harrison on Tuesday.
Leading by eight points early in the fourth quarter, Marietta saw North Paulding come from behind to force the game into overtime before the Blue Devils held off the Wolfpack to win and advance to the semifinals, where they are scheduled to play top-seed McEachern on Wednesday.
Marietta will try for another unlikely run in the region tournament like last season, when the fifth-seeded Blue Devils advanced all the way to the finals before losing to Walton. They then proceeded to advance to the second round of the state tournament.
“It’s always good to get in the state playoffs, because it gives you a chance to move on and do something special,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “I’m so thankful that these kids get this opportunity.”
Jaiden Mann scored 21 points, while Jack Bourgeois added 11 points and Rodes Foster had 10 to lead the Blue Devils (5-21).
Ryan Williams scored 21 points and Carter Connelly contributed 11 for North Paulding (10-16).
It was North Paulding that had the early advantage as it jumped out to a 13-2 lead and went on to lead 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.
It maintained its lead early in the second quarter and was up 19-11 with 4:37 remaining in the first half when Marietta proceeded to go on a 9-2 run to cut its deficit to 21-20 with 1:14 left, before the Wolfpack went to the half with a 23-22 lead.
Marietta took the lead for the first time at the beginning of the second half on Bourgeois’ jumper to give the Blue Devils a 24-23 advantage. They went on to lead 40-35 at the end of the third quarter and proceeded to increase it to 43-35 – their biggest lead of the game – on a 3-pointer by Bourgeois early in the fourth.
Marietta led 45-39 with 5:09 left in the game, when North Paulding scored six unanswered points – including a 3-pointer by Sam Erritt – to tie the score at 45-45 with 3:32 to go.
The Blue Devils went on a 6-0 run of their own to take a 51-45 lead with 2:45 left, but North Paulding finished the quarter on an 8-2 run – including a 3-pointer by Connelly – to tie the game 53-53 to send it to overtime.
North Paulding took a 55-53 lead lead on a layup by Williams with 2:28 remaining in overtime, but that would be the last time the Wolfpack would be in front. Todd LeCadre hit a pair of free throws to tie the game 55-55 and Mann scored on a layup with 1:28 to go to clinch the game for Marietta.
“I thought we started out really, really sluggish – we did that against them in the last game (a 51-46 loss on Feb. 3) and dug ourselves a little hole,” Hood said. “This hole wasn’t as bad as the first one we dug the last time we played them. But we got it together and started to score a little bit and started knocking down shots. We started moving better on offense in the second quarter than we did in the first quarter. I thought we got tight late (in the fourth quarter) and we started shooting to not miss as opposed to just letting it go. We had some really good offense, but we just didn’t get it to fall. I’m just so proud of the way our kids defended late and we had some critical stops, some big rebounds and our kids were really, really unselfish down the stretch.”
