POWDER SPRINGS — March Madness arrived a month early.
Fourth-seeded Marietta came up with the second upset of the Region 3AAAAAAA basketball tournament as it stunned top-seeded Hillgrove on its home floor 53-51 on a last-second buzzer-beating putback by Dejuan Allen in a semifinal game on Thursday.
The Blue Devils’ upset victory came only two days after sixth-seeded North Paulding upset third-seeded Harrison 60-55 in a first-round game on Tuesday.
Allen’s game-winning putback of a missed shot by Izaiyah Nelson capped a comeback by Marietta after trailing 30-17 at halftime, and which still trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter.
“I’m so proud of the resilience that our guys showed tonight,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “We came out of the halftime down 13 and we started with a stop and a bucket. We chipped our way back in. We played more disciplined. We got better shot selection and we took care of the ball better. That was a huge thing that really killed us in the second quarter, where we lost discipline on that and the spread started to happen a little bit further. I’m just really proud of the resilience our guys showed – the fighting and the connectiveness, they stayed together. Just a great team effort overall tonight.”
Marietta (9-18) now advances to the championship game on Friday at 8:30 p.m. against second-seeded Walton in a rematch of last year’s region final, which the Raiders won 45-40 in overtime.
“It’s just great for the Marietta community,” Hood said. “I’m just so happy for these kids. Last year, we lost to Walton in the championship in overtime. This year, we face them again. We’re hoping for a different outcome than last year. Whatever happens, I’m just so proud of our kids and thankful to be coaching these guys right here.”
Jaiden Mann scored 19 points – 14 of them in the second half – while Nelson added 14 points and Charles Gauthier had 11 to lead Marietta.
Isaiah Pettigrew and Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 12 points each for Hillgrove (21-3), which will take on North Paulding in the consolation game for third place Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Hillgrove appeared to have the momentum with a 47-37 lead with 6:50 remaining in the game.
However, Marietta proceeded to go on a 9-4 run – aided by three Hillgrove turnovers – that cut the Hawks’ lead to 51-46 with 3:07 to go.
Nelson was fouled and made both free throws to make it 51-48 and then scored on a putback dunk that narrowed Marietta’s deficit to 51-50 at the 2:35 mark.
Mann was fouled on a layup attempt with 28 seconds left, then made one of his two free throw attempts to tie the game at 51-all.
That set up the final play of the game in which Nelson’s jumper fell just short, but was retrieved by Allen and put in the basket at the buzzer to provide the game winner.
“It was an example of us not giving up,” Hood said. “Because most kids right then at that moment when the shot took place, they would just see if he made it or not. We didn’t – (Nelson) shot it early with three seconds (left) and we kept crashing the boards right there and got the putback to win, because everybody in the whole gym wanted to see if he made it. But we had three guys going to the boards for the putback and that was amazing.”
Marietta ended the first quarter with a 9-7 lead, but Hillgrove responded by outscoring the Blue Devils 23-8 in the second period to end the first half with a 30-17 advantage.
The Blue Devils began the third quarter with a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to 30-26 with 5:38 left, but Hillgrove bounced back with a 9-2 run of its own to increase its lead to 39-28 at the 1:56 mark and the Hawks would go on to lead 43-36 at the end of the period.
