POWDER SPRINGS – Marietta sits atop the boys team standings after the field events and 4x800-meter relay on the opening day of the Class AAAAAAA and Class A Private state track and field championships at McEachern’s Ralph D. Williams Sports Complex on Thursday.
With 24 points, the Blue Devils hold a slight advantage over second-place Brookwood (21). Hillgrove (9) is 13th in the boys’ standings, followed by Walton (14th, 8.50), Harrison (17th, 6.50) and host McEachern (21st, 5).
Hillgrove leads the way among Cobb teams in the girls’ standings, placing fourth with 16.50 points behind first-place Lowndes (33), second-place Archer (22) and third-place Cherokee (21). Harrison (14) is close behind the Lady Hawks in sixth place, followed by McEachern (22nd, 4) and Marietta (23rd, 3).
In the A Private boys’ competition, Whitefield Academy – led by Brenden Vanderpool’s win in the pole vault – is in ninth place with 15 points, followed by Mount Paran Christian (10th, 9).
Walker (10) is tied for ninth with Providence Christian in the A Private girls’ standings, followed by North Cobb Christian (11th, 8), Mount Paran Christian (15th, 5) and Whitefield Academy (1, 24th).
Vanderpool was the lone Cobb County champion crowned in the field events and one of two local athletes to place in the top three in Class A Private as he won the pole vault with a new Class A record mark of 15-feet-2 inches, finishing ahead of runner-up Carson McKenzie of Mount Paran Christian (13-0) and third-place finisher Connor White of Holy Innocents’ (13-0).
“Right now, I just feel ecstatic,” said Vanderpool, who finished fourth in the pole vault last year. “I already jumped close to that (mark of 15-2 during the indoor track season). The transition from indoor to outdoor was just long. It took me forever to get back and that’s why I yelled at the top of my jump, because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, finally, after four months of trying to get back, I finally did it’, and on the last chance I could – literally, the last chance that I could. I’m just so super-excited.”
Harrison won the state title in the girls’ 4x800 relay, while Hillgrove was runner-up.
The Lady Hoyas quartet of Riley Curtis, Kate Curtis, Lidia Longo and Samantha McGarity won the girls’ 4x800 relay with a time of 9:19.30, with the Lady Hawk foursome of Ava Brooks, Yolanda Brooks, Meghan Flanagan and Reese Terza placed second at 9:29.57.
First-place Marietta was led by runner-up finishes by Max Herman in the discus throw and Boubacar Ndome in the triple jump.
Herman finished second in the discus throw with a throw of 157-7 to finish behind champion Langston Jones of Brookwood (163-10), while Ndome placed second in the triple jump with a jump of 47-6 to place behind champion Michael Tatnall of Meadowcreek (48-2.75).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.