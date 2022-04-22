MARIETTA -- Host Marietta won the boys championship and Hillgrove the girls title on the second and final day of the Region 3AAAAAAA track and field championships Friday.
In addition to the team titles, the top four finishers in each event qualified for the Class AAAAAAA state sectional at Tift County on May 7. The sectional will determine the qualifiers for the state meet May 12-14 at McEachern.
Marietta scored 238 points to lead the way among the boys, with Harrison (116.5) a distant second. Hillgrove (101), Walton (103.5), North Paulding (93) and North Cobb (45) rounded out the team standings.
“Our goal was to get our kids in sectionals,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “That was the main goal. I don’t want to not emphasize the importance of winning a team championship -- obviously, that is always the goal -- but we want to get as many kids over to that sectional meet as possible, and our kids -- they understand the importance of these bigger meets. And they understand that this is a championship, even though it was only six teams and it was a smaller environment, a smaller crowd. They understood the importance of it.
"We broke quite a few school records today. You always want to see that at the state meet, and you definitely want to see it happen at the end of your season, because it shows that you are progressing in the right way. Making it out of the meet healthy and qualifying as many kids as possible for sectionals were the main goals and we accomplished that.”
Hillgrove finished atop the girls standings with 175.5 points, placing comfortably ahead of defending champion Marietta (135.5). Harrison (134.5), Walton (103.5), North Paulding (93) and North Cobb (45) rounded things out.
“Ultimately, this was a great season,” Hillgrove girls coach Myranda Calloway said. “The girls worked really hard, and the fact that they’re so young, they have so far to go. This is only the beginning.”
Marietta’s Jared Fortenberry was the only multiple event winner in the boys competition, winning the 3,200-meter run after taking the 1,600 Wednesday. Fortenberry won the 3,200 with a time of 9 minutes, 34.21 seconds after claiming the 1,600 in 4:24.45.
The senior was among the six Blue Devils who won events in the boys competition Friday, joining Jorden Reddick in the 100 hurdles (15.57), Jeremiah Fredrick in the 100 (11.10), Devin Clark in the 400 (42.80), Malachi Sanders in the 800 (1:53.60) and Boubacar Ndome in the triple jump (46 feet, ½ inch).
The Blue Devils also won the 4x400 relay (3:14.98).
Other boys winners Friday were Hillgrove's Jonathan Owusu (200, 22.04) and Marc-Rubens Joseph (shot put, 47-4¼), Walton’s Tyler Williams (300 hurdles, 39.57) and North Cobb in the 4x100 relay (42.44).
On Wednesday, Marietta also got victories in the 4x800 and 4x200 relays, as well as from Isaiah Sanders in the long jump (21-11½), Izaiyah Nelson in the high jump (6-0) and Max Herman in the discus (164-4). Walton’s Connor McLain won the pole vault (13-6).
In the girls competition, Harrison’s Samantha McGarity won her second event of the meet as she took the 3,200 (10:59.65) after winning the 1,600 (4:59.11) Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of what I did this week,” McGarity said. “I think I had some really good competition to push me, and I’m really grateful for that. I think everyone ran a great race, and it was good weather conditions. It was a little hot, but it was a good meet overall.”
Hillgrove’s Ryan Davis also won two events in the girls competition as she claimed victory in both the 100 (11.81) and 200 (24.34).
Other girls event winners Friday were Marietta's Danielle Isom (400, 57.35), Akhalia Makenna (300 hurdles, 47.04) and Kennedy Colbert (long jump, 15-8¼), Hillgrove's Yolanda Brooks (800, 2:18.86) and Briana Parker-O’Connor (discus, 113-0) and Harrison’s Zoe Ziglor in the 100 hurdles (14.99), as well as Hillgrove and Marietta in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, respectively.
Marietta won both the 4x800 and 4x200 relays Wednesday.
Other girls winners on the first day of competition were North Paulding's Rebecca Allen (triple jump, 36-6) and Aaliyah Washington (shot put, 35-11), Harrison’s Chloe Brown in the high jump (5-4) and Hillgrove’s Ryann Richards in the pole vault (10-0).
