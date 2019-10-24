ACWORTH – Marietta won the boys title, while Hillgrove claimed the girls crown Wednesday in the Area 2AAAAAAA cross country championship at Allatoona Creek Park.
The meet featured teams from Regions 2 and 3. The top six teams and top 12 individuals qualified for the Class AAAAAAA state championships, which will take place Nov. 2 in Carrollton.
For the Marietta boys, it was their first region/area championship since 2016, and their sixth in eight years. The Blue Devils (30 points) earned a spot at the state meet along with East Coweta (59), Newnan (80), Hillgrove (105), Kennesaw Mountain (162) and Campbell (179).
“The boys did a good job,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “They were patient early in the race and moved up through the race, which is kind of what we wanted to do the whole time -- just be patient.”
The Hillgrove girls (26 points) clinched the first area/region title in its history, earning a trip to Carrollton along with Marietta (33), North Paulding (128), Campbell (129), Kennesaw Mountain (170) and Wheeler (179).
“The girls have worked hard, so it’s cool for me as a coach to see it finally come together for them,” Hillgrove coach Jonathan Gambrell said. “It’s a big step for us as a program. When I took over (as coach) six years ago, neither team (boys or girls) qualified for state. To see them over the past six years and to see them win area for the first time, it’s a big step for us.”
A couple of seniors won the individual championships, with Hillgrove’s Noah Hayes winning the boys title and Marietta’s June Mwaniki the girls crown.
Hayes, who won the county meet on the same course in September, crossed the line with a time of 15 minutes, 28.21 seconds to win his first region/area title.
“I was leading when I came around to the second mile, and I knew I had to make a move,” Hayes said. “I slowly created a little bit of a gap, and I tried to hold it.”
The trio of Kamari Miller (second, 15:35.50), Jared Fortenberry (fourth, 16:11.24) and James May (fifth, 16:13.16) led the charge in Marietta's team championship. Cade Mayfield (ninth, 16:46.70) and Michael Bresnock (10th, 16:48.21) also contributed.
Riley Kerstine led Kennesaw Mountain with a sixth-place time of 16:33.10. North Paulding's Giovanni Jackerson finished 12th and was the lone individual qualifier for the state meet.
The girls championship went to Mwaniki, who claimed her first area/region title with a time of 18:36.64.
Mwaniki took the lead from Hillgrove's Grace Ellsworth, the early pace-setter and county champion, about a mile into the race and was able to stay ahead the rest of the way.
“I feel like I had to fight for it,” Mwaniki said. “Grace and I are normally in the same pacing range and, place-wise, we always go back-and-forth, so it was all guts, trying to push it and make a gap that can mentally keep me in there.”
Ellsworth claimed the runner-up spot with a time of 18:49.18 ahead of teammates Sierra Wehrenberg (third, 18:54.94), Ava Brooks (fifth, 19:30.16), Lizzy Smith (seventh, 19:39.78) and Elizabeth Ellis (ninth, 19:56.35).
Marietta was also led by Hattie Rydinsky (fourth, 19:27.15) and Betsy Gordon (sixth, 19:35.07). North Cobb's Alexis Christian finished 10th (19:56.69) to qualify for state individually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.