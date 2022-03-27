MARIETTA -- The Marietta boys and Hillgrove girls took the early lead in the team standings on the opening day of the Cobb County Track and Field Championships at Marietta on Saturday.
The meet opened with finals in the field events, 1,600-meter run, 4x200-meter and 4x800 relays and concludes Monday, beginning at 5 p.m., with finals in the rest of the running events.
Marietta, aiming for its third consecutive county championship and eighth in nine years, scored 73 points to take the top spot in the boys team standings.
“The boys’ depth is really helping us right now,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “We were able to spread it out a little bit among the relays and the open events. They’re looking strong and healthy and it’s exciting to see. With the level of competition that we have here in Cobb County, they are excited to compete and you want to see that.”
Currently placing behind the Blue Devils in the boys’ standings was Pope (54.50), McEachern (35.50), Hillgrove (30) and Whitefield Academy (26) in the top five.
Lassiter (25.50), Harrison (25), Mount Paran Christian (22.50), Allatoona (20) and Walton (16) placed sixth through 10th.
Hillgrove, going for its first county girls title, amassed 60 points to lead the girls’ standings after Day 1.
Trailing the Lady Hawks in the girls’ standings are Pope (47.50), McEachern (46), Marietta (37) and Harrison (34) in the top five. Campbell (19), Allatoona (18), Osborne and Mount Paran Christian (16), Lassiter and Kennesaw Mountain (15) rounded out the top 10.
In the boys’ competition, Pope's Piers Cameron swept the throwing events -- winning the discus with a throw of 170-feet-10 inches and the shot put with a put of 53-5.
Marietta won four events as Jared Fortenberry won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 22.34 seconds) and Isaiah Sanders took the long jump (22-feet-3) – with the Blue Devils claiming county titles in the 4x200-meter relay (1:22.15) and 4x800 relay (7:57.14).
Other county champions crowned in the boys’ events were Harrison's Stephen Smith in the pole vault (16-6) and Hillgrove"s Ifeanyichukwu Ezegbo in the high jump (6-4).
In the girls’ competition, Harrison's Samantha McGarity won the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.35 - the fastest time in the state in this season.
Other county title winners were McEachern teammates Diamin Lee and Haleigh Cephos in the high jump (5-0) and discus (105-5) respectively, Wheeler’s Allyria McBride in the long jump (17-8), Kennesaw Mountain's Cassidy Woodham in the pole vault (9-6), Lassiter’s Mackenzie Okonta in the triple jump (36-0.25), Osborne’s Zoie Johnson in the shot put (36-4), Marietta in the 4x200 relay (1:27.15) and Hillgrove in the 4x800 relay (9:46.52).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.