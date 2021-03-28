MARIETTA -- Marietta leads the way in both the boys and girls competitions after the first day of the Cobb County Track and Field Championships.
The Marietta boys scored 64 points on Saturday to take the first-day lead, with Allatoona (50) sitting in second place.
The Lady Blue Devils sit atop the girls team standings with 41 points, only two points ahead of second-place McEachern (39).
The final day of competition will be Monday.
“This is really the most competitive meet of the year up to this point,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “Cobb County, the times and the marks that come out of this meet nationally are astounding. So the competition is here and we’ve been challenging our kids all week and let them know that these are the kids that we have to get through at region, at sectionals and at state to achieve our goals. I think our kids are excited to compete against some major competition and what we saw in the sprints and the relays and the distance events are phenomenal (Saturday). We just saw a great meet. So our kids are excited to compete and see how we match up at this point of the year.”
Pope (46.50) is in third place in the boys team standings, followed by Harrison (44.50), McEachern (44), Walton (32), Hillgrove (25) and Campbell (16).
Pope (37.50) is also in third place in the girls team standings, while Harrison, Walton and Hillgrove are tied for fourth with 37 points each.
Other teams placing in the girls standings are South Cobb (7th, 30), Lassiter (23), Mount Paran Christian (17), Allatoona (14), Pebblebrook (11) and Wheeler (10).
Harrison’s Sully Shelton set the only new county meet record of the day as he won the boys 1,600-meter run.
Shelton won the boys 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 7.42 seconds, breaking the previous county record of 4:07.78 set by McEachern’s Ben Hubers in 2007 as well as setting a new personal-best record.
“I’ve been training really hard,” Shelton said. “Obviously, with corona and COVID-19 kind of taking things away the last year, it’s been kind of hard to find races, to find a good medium of training and racing. So to come back out here -- I haven’t run a mile in over 365 days -- so to come out here and (set a new personal record) the first time in two years and to break the county record, I was super-excited. I kind of had a good game plan going into it and I executed pretty well, so I was excited.”
Shelton also helped lead Harrison to victory in the 3,200-meter relay, teaming up with Ben Van Rensselear, Mark Ravenscraft and Parker Buchheit to run a time of 8:00.30, while the Hoyas got a win from Charles Kinyanjui in the triple jump, leaping to a mark of 44-feet-3 3/4 inches.
Marietta won both boys throwing events, with Marice Brown winning the shot put (54-8 3/4) and Max Herman the discus (149-0).
Other boys first-day winners were Pope’s Zach Marinko in the high jump (6-2), Pebblebrook’s Julian Logan in the long jump (21-4), Allatoona’s Griffin Reeve in the pole vault (13-0) and Campbell (Xavon Brown, Amari Brown, Javin Sparkman and Jeremiah Thorpe) in the 800-meter relay (1:29.23).
South Cobb's Cyan Green swept the girls throwing events, winning both the discus and shot put.
Green won the discus with a throw of 114-0 1/2 and took the shot put with a mark of 39-6.
Walton claimed two of the girls field events, with Tomisin Apenupe winning the high jump (5-2) and Rachel Valentine taking the pole vault (11-0).
Other girls individual winners were McEachern’s Jayda Lowe in the triple jump (36-3 3/4), Wheeler’s Allyria McBride in the long jump (18-9 1/4), Harrison’s Riley Perlakowski in the 1,600-meter run (5:06.88), Pope (Sophie Boice, Loren Golden, Charlotte Dunn and Rachel Dodsworth) in the 3,200-meter relay (9:39.89) and South Cobb (Yasmine Martin, Alexis Brown, Jada Foote and Trinity McDaniel) in the 800-meter relay (1:43.66).
