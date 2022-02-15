POWDER SPRINGS – The Marietta boys punched their ticket to the state tournament with a 54-41 victory over North Cobb in the first round of the Region 3AAAAAAA boys basketball tournament at Hillgrove on Tuesday.
“We’re really excited to be going to the state tournament, because once you get there, anything can happen,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “We’re just thankful to be there.”
Marietta (8-18) led from start to finish and finished strong with a big fourth quarter to pull away at the end for the win. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils will now play top-seeded host Hillgrove in the semifinals Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
“Our kids played hard for four quarters and 32 minutes,” Hood said. “We lost some discipline in the second quarter a little bit. But I thought our kids played with a lot of heart tonight. They played with a laser focus that they showed glimpses of all season. But if you’re going to put it all together, tonight is the night to do it.”
Izaiyah Nelson scored 17 points –including 11 in the fourth quarter – while Charles Gauthier added 16 points and Jaiden Mann had 10 to lead Marietta.
Evan Daniel led North Cobb (8-17) with 17 points.
Marietta led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and the Blue Devils started the second period on a tear with an 11-3 run to boost their lead to 22-9 with 4:47 remaining in the first half. Gauthier led the rally, scoring six of those 11 points.
However, North Cobb finished the first half on a strong note with an 8-2 run to close the gap to 24-17 at halftime. Marcus Carrington ignited the run with a 3-pointer, while Daniel scored the other five points for the Warriors.
Marietta led by as many as 10 points – 28-18 -- with 5:29 left in the third quarter, but North Cobb managed to cut that lead in half and trailed 35-30 at the end of the period.
The Blue Devils came out strong in the fourth quarter as Jake Bernardo scored on a layup and Nelson stole the ball and drove in for a dunk to ignite an 11-0 run that gave them a 46-30 lead with 4:12 remaining in the game and put the game out of reach.
“That’s tournament basketball,” North Cobb coach Terry Gorsuch said. “Marietta played better in the fourth quarter and kind of stretched the lead out. We tried to play catch up and they executed, so hats off to them and coach Hood.”
