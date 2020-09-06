ACWORTH – Kamari Miller won the individual title to lead Marietta to the boys’ team crown at the Cobb County Cross Country Championships at Allatoona Creek Park on Saturday.
The Blue Devils won their first championship since 2015 in convincing fashion, scoring 38 points to finish far ahead of runner-up, and defending champion Harrison (83). Walton (85) was third, followed by Pope (118) and Allatoona (137).
“I thought they did a great job,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “They came out and ran a smart race. That’s what we expected, to have a good race.”
Rounding out the top 10 Hillgrove (163), Kennesaw Mountain (181), Campbell (233), North Cobb Christian (277) and Wheeler (281). North Cobb (310) finished 11th, followed by Sprayberry (339), Kell (340) and Osborne (432).
Miller led the way with a time of 15 minutes, 19 seconds. The Blue Devils had three of the top four individual finishes and four of the top 10.
“I wanted to try to go sub-15 (minutes), but I’m happy with the results,” he said. “I just wanted to go out and hammer it strong, just run conservatively, run smart.”
Miller, who is committed to continue his running career at Syracuse next year, dominated the race from start to finish as the senior crossed the line at with a personal-best time to place far ahead of runner-up Sully Shelton of Harrison. Shelton, the defending champion and North Carolina commitment, finished with a time of 16:06.
“He’s had a good training year and has stayed injury free,” Coleman said about Miller. “He trained consistently during the summer and it’s starting tp pay off.”
Miller and Shelton were joined in the top five by teammates Jared Fortenberry (third, 16:24) and James May (fourth, 16:35), along with Kennesaw Mountain’s Riley Kerstine (16:44).
Rounding out the individual top 10 were Walton’s Samuel Balboa (16:46), Harrison’s Andrew Cole (16:54), Kennesaw Mountain’s Ryan McKee (16:56), Marietta’s Cole Mayfield (16:57) and Pope’s Zane Pizzuti (16:59).
