MARIETTA -- Marietta outscored Harrison 19-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 48-38 win in Region 3AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The victory was the Blue Devils fifth in a row and it moved them into first place in Region 3AAAAAAA. It is an unlikely development considering Marietta has had to be quarantined three different times this season because of COVID-19 protocols.
“This year we’ve missed 42 games of basketball with three quarantines,” said Marietta coach Markus Hood after his team played its sixth game in the last eight days. “We’ve only had three practices since December 19th, so it’s been really tough.”
The team will continue its daunting schedule with three more games this week -- North Cobb on Wednesday, a rematch with Harrison on Thursday and Walton on Saturday -- all on the road.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Hood said. “We’ve been getting better and better.”
Leading 32-30, the Blue Devils pulled away by holding the Hoyas without a field goal for nearly 7 minutes over the third and fourth quarters. Zac Cepress, who led Harrison (5-19, 1-8) with 16 points, ended the drought with 2 minutes left in the game.
“They’ve got some great shooters,” Hood said. “We communicated a lot better in the fourth quarter and we blocked out and rebounded, and I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Izayiah Nelson began Marietta’s final run with a dunk to increase its lead to five.
He and Eric Howard would each connect on a pair of free throws to push the lead to 39-30.
Howard and Nelson would lead the Blue Devils with 15 and 14 points respectively, followed by Charles Gauther with 11.
