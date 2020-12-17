The inaugural Lemon Street Classic is set to tip off Saturday in Marietta.
The 26-team boys tournament will be split between two gyms over three days, with the final two days of the event set for Monday and Tuesday. Fourteen of the teams in the field advanced to the second round of the state playoffs or better last season, including five teams that advanced to their classification's semifinals.
The event was the idea created within the Marietta basketball community shortly after current Blue Devils coach Markus Hood took over the program three years ago.
"When I first arrived at Marietta, (Marietta City Schools Superintendent) Grant Rivera explained to me the history about Lemon Street, coach Ben Wilkins and what it meant to 'Be Somebody,'" Hood said.
That led to a single game that first season between Marietta and Cherokee inside the gym at the old Marietta High campus (now Marietta Middle School), which was deemed Lemon Street night. Hood got to see how that brought the community together, brought out alumni from both Marietta and Lemon Street and showed the possibility of what a tournament may be able to provide.
Marietta's basketball team will wear Lemon Street jerseys as a tribute to the former school for Black students prior to the integration of schools in the late 1960s.
Hood had success creating the Lake City Classic during his time as the coach at Allatoona, so the wheels began to turn toward the new event as he used that experience.
"What we want to do is to honor Lemon Street by creating the best high school basketball tournament in the country," he said. "We want to be considered up there with the City of Palms Classic and others."
The event is already registering with many of the coaches around the state.
“An event like the Lemon Street Classic is an excellent way to further connect basketball and community,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said in a release. “By spotlighting Lemon Street High and focusing on the school's story and relation to the surrounding area, basketball fans can hopefully gain an appreciation for a significant piece of local history.”
The event is scheduled to get started Friday with three-game sessions at both Marietta High School and Marietta Middle School, beginning at 12:30 p.m. A three-game evening session will follow at each location beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Similar schedules are expected for play Monday and Tuesday, but teams, game times and locations could be in flux in light of the ongoing pandemic. Updated results and schedules will be available at LemonStreetClassic.com
Tickets can be purchased through the website at $20 per session or $30 for an all-day pass. Fans who want to attend the games will also have to download an app to not only keep up with the scores and schedules, but they will be required to answer the CDC self-checker questionnaire and show the results at the door to gain entry.
Games will be limited to 30% capacity, which will mean just over 700 fans will be allowed per game at the high school and approximately 250 at the middle school. Masks will be required whenever fans are in the buildings.
