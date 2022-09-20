Junior Ellie Hall had one of top individual finishes to pace the Georgia cross country team Saturday at the North Alabama Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama.
Hall's 73rd-place finish helped the Bulldog women finish 13th out of the 39 teams competing.
Racing on the same course where the NCAA South Regional will be in less than two months, the former Marietta High School standout crossed the line in 18 minutes, 14.45 seconds, capping a race that featured 400 runners.
"I thought Ellie did a really good job (helping to lead) this team while Sara Bailey was out (with an injury)," Georgia coach Patrick Henner said in a release.
Hall improved from being the Georgia women's fifth finisher two weeks ago to the team's top finisher in Huntsville.
At Marietta, Hall helped the Lady Blue Devils win back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. As a freshman at Georgia, she scored at her final five meets of the year, including a 56th-place finish at the NCAA South Regional with a time of 21:28.7. She also finished 60th at the Southeastern Conference championships.
After missing the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall scored in every meet she competed in during the 2021 season.
She opened at the Kennesaw State Opener 4K in 33rd (15:34.10), then ran the North Alabama Showcase in 48th (18:17.39). In her final meet of the year, Hall ran 22:37.4 to take 84th at the Pre-Nationals 6K as the second Georgia finisher.
