INDIANAPOLIS — As he tries to make his mark on NFL clubs at this week's NFL Scouting Combine, former LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari has a man on the inside to help him out.
It was about this time two years ago when his older brother, Azeez, was going through this process after wrapping up an outstanding college career at the University of Georgia. The New York Giants wound up selecting Azeez with the No. 50 pick of the 2021 draft, and sure enough, one of the teams B.J. Ojulari met with this week was the Giants.
"(Azeez) sent me a couple texts saying who was going to be in there, what to expect, but I just got a little sneak peek," Ojulari said. The interview went very smooth. The coaching staff is amazing over there."
The younger Ojulari is trying to make his own mark in the league, and he's eager to land with whichever organization selects him. But after he and his brother went separate ways for college, he has caught himself thinking about what it'd be like to link back up at the professional level.
"We've always talked about it," Ojulari said. "When he went to college, he wanted me to come play with him. But I took a different route. This, I don't have the power to choose. If I end up with him, I think it's going to be a blessing as well to play with my brother again and dominate on the other end of the ball."
He leans on his older brother as a mentor, picking his brain about the draft process and what it takes to succeed in the NFL — Azeez is off to a great start, with 13.5 sacks in 24 career games.
But, at least on the field, the similarities stop with the name on the back of the uniform. Where Azeez has built his reputation as a powerful rusher, Ojulari wants to showcase his speed and athleticism this week at the combine. He did not hesitate to say his game, compared to his brother's, is more about finesse than it is raw power.
Ojulari is considered one of the top edge rushers in this year's draft class, projected to land somewhere in the first or second round of April's draft. In three seasons at LSU, he recorded 16.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss, topping his older brother in both categories.
He showed up to the combine slightly bulked up from his LSU days, checking in around 250 pounds after preparing for the event at a training facility in Frisco, Texas — a target he wanted to meet to show NFL talent evaluators that he was capable of playing at a more substantial weight.
But he also said he feels prepared to make the next step after spending the last three years developing at LSU. His game, he said, is "an accumulation of everything I learned at LSU."
Ojulari believes the staff at LSU found ways to utilize his best strengths. When he was a freshman in 2020, he mentioned how former LSU coach Ed Orgeron took his ability to bend off the edge and then sharpened that skill by adding some power moves to counter.
As his career progressed and the coaching staff changed, he added more skills to his toolbox, which he believes should help him translate to a variety of NFL defenses.
"In (LSU defensive coordinator Matt House's) defense, I was playing more of a Jack outside linebacker and dropping and being able to show my versatility in the drop," Ojulari said. "Being able to rush as well and create plays behind the line of scrimmage. Any defense, I feel like I can flourish. Whatever the coaching staff decides, I'm going to do and be very good at it."
He's also hoping he can showcase the other things he can bring to the table this week, though.
This past season, Ojulari joined the fraternity of LSU players to receive the No. 18 uniform, an honor bestowed annually to the player or players who embody success and leadership both on and off the field.
The honor was, in Ojulari's words, a "testament to my character." He's hoping to show those same traits to teams he meets both formally and informally at the combine.
"I just want them to know that when they are drafting me, a great leader, a person who is going to be accountable in doing their job and my teammates can trust me to do my job," Ojulari said.
That lines up with the best piece of advice Ojulari heard from his older brother before he traveled to Indianapolis for the combine.
"Just be yourself," Ojulari said. "Take as much knowledge as I can from this experience and enjoy the moment I'm in."
