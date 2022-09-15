Marcus Mariota wishes he had decided to slide instead of trying to gain extra yards at a critical moment during the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
Mariota fumbled the ball at the New Orleans’ 5-yard-line and the Saints recovered. The Falcons were leading 23-10 and a touchdown might have sealed the game for Atlanta in the third quarter. Instead the Falcons blew a 26-10 fourth-quarter lead and lost 27-26.
“I think there’s certain situations – looking back on the game – where I would have loved to slide. Especially on that turnover,” Mariota told reporters Wednesday. “You learn, you live and you grow. That’s what I’m planning to do.”
Mariota said the outcome won’t change the way he approaches the game. He said he’s going to continue to be aggressive and use his instincts on the field.
“I don’t want to play tentative. I want to play fast. Really just going out there and not worrying about anything. It if comes naturally to slide, I will. But I’m not going to take away the competitiveness in me,” Mariota said. “Playing that way, really, it feels good. I’ve always been kind of feel and instinct kind of player. When I’m not able to think about certain things out on the field, I play better. I appreciate the staff and I appreciate these guys for allowing me to get to that point. I think that’s going to allow me to play my best football.”
Mariota performed very well in his regular season debut with the Falcons. He completed 20 of 33 passes for 215 yards. He also ran 12 times for 72 yards, including a 2-yard score in the third quarter.
Mariota’s fumbles – he also fumbled after a botched snap exchange at the Saints 42 in the fourth quarter – marred what was a solid overall performance.
“I thought we were pretty effective moving the football and I thought he made some really good decisions for us. So, it was good to see,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters. “He was dialed in and ready to go. Made some big-time throws when we needed them and certainly made some plays with his legs and there are a lot of things we ask him to do at the line of scrimmage.”
Mariota and the Falcons will need to produce a much better performance when they take on the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The Rams are coming off an embarrassing 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
The Rams’ defense is led by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey. They added All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.
“You look at their defense and they’ve got three levels of All-Pro players. You’ve got a guy in the front seven, you’ve got a guy in the intermediate and you’ve got another guy in the back end,” Mariota told reporters. “That’s a great challenge. Week in, week out, you’re going to be playing against some of the best players in the world. You’ve just got to look at it as a great opportunity.”
