POWDER SPRINGS -- After the Hillgrove baseball team’s run to the Class AAAAAAA state championship series in May, senior catcher Zach Stewart threw his team for a curve.
Stewart revealed that he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer as the season was getting underway in February.
Fortunately for Stewart, it did not turn out to be life-threatening -- he had it removed a few days after graduation -- but he is currently on medication and has to go to the doctor once a month for bloodwork.
Stewart did not want the team to know and be concerned, especially with a state title at stake.
“I didn’t want my teammates to really worry about it,” Stewart said. “For me, it wasn’t such a big deal, but any time you throw out that 'cancer' word, everyone expects the worst.”
Stewart also was a linebacker for the Hillgrove football team, earning second-team all-county honors after leading the Hawks with 110 tackles. He was also instrumental in leading Hillgrove to the Region 3AAAAAAA title and a trip to the state quarterfinals.
Shortly after football season, however, Stewart began to feel fatigued and dehydrated, and he was losing weight.
Then, he got the life-changing news from his doctors.
“I was pretty shaky at the time,” Stewart said, “but the doctor explained to me everything that was on the table. The outlook looked pretty good. I had faith in the doctors in what they were doing, and I stuck to the plan that they gave me.”
For his outstanding seasons on the football and baseball fields, while also trying to overcome cancer, Stewart is the 2018-19 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Male Athlete of the year.
There were moments when doctor's appointments interfered with Stewart's baseball work, and he would lose concentration. More often than not, Stewart was one of Hillgrove’s leading clutch hitters during region play and the postseason.
A few highlights for Stewart was going 3-for-4 at the plate in the first game of Hillgrove’s semifinal sweep over Grayson. In the second round against Woodstock, he got the game-tying RBI in the deciding game that the Hawks won in 11 innings.
Stewart was also 3-for-3 in a key region game against Kennesaw Mountain.
“He’s a selfless and hard-working young man,” Hillgrove baseball coach Dave Richardson said of Stewart. “He fought through personal adversity and put his teammates before him because he wanted to win. He got big hits for us in light of what he was dealing with.”
Stewart carried the same poise on the football field. Despite his 5-foot-8, 186-pound frame, he still came away as Hillgrove’s leading tackler. His strength was playing against the run, when he got the majority of stops.
“I’m definitely going to miss (football),” Stewart said. “I’ve got many memories that’s going to last a lifetime, and the teammates I played with will have a special place in my heart. We've got a great program going here.”
Stewart will head to the University of North Georgia in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing. He is still undecided in regards of if he will play baseball as a walk-on.
