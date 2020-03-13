Wheeler senior Sam Hines, Jr. ended his high school career with 28 points in Wheeler’s 60-59 win over Grayson last Saturday for the Class AAAAAAA state title.
With the score tied, it was up to Hines to win the game on the free throw line with 1.1 seconds left. He made one of two attempts, which was good enough for the win.
When the Wildcats found themselves trailing by eight points midway through the fourth, Hines hit a pair of jumpers to help them get back in the game. He also hit two late free throws to give Wheeler a three-point lead with 22 seconds left.
Sam Hines, Jr., Wheeler
Senior, Guard
Strengths: He’s a a scorer and great play maker. He can use his athleticism to rebound.
Working on: Shooting quick and shooting deeper 3-pointers.
His biggest basketball goal: To earn a starting position at Denver as a freshman.
His finest basketball memory: Winning the state championship over Grayson last week.
Who would play him in a movie: Will Smith
Nickname: Caesar
Biggest fear: Snakes
Most used emoji: The laughing emoji.
Favorite TV show: Power
Superpower: Flight
Favorite nighttime activity: Watching movies with my family
Picture he has on his phone: Himself helping a teammate win the championship game.
Not many know that: He talks a lot once people get to know him.
