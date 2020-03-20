Major League Rugby announced Friday that the remainder of its 2020 season had been canceled
The decision was made based on the new coronavirus pandemic.
Not only did it end the league's season, but the decision also brought the inaugural season of the Marietta-based Rugby ATL franchise to an abrupt end.
“While it's the right decision in these uncertain times, I am disappointed that the 2020 MLR season has been canceled for the fans, the players, our partners and the employees. However, I started this team with a multi-year view, and the city has my commitment that Rugby ATL will come back even stronger for the 2021 season,” Rugby ATL owner Marcus Calloway said in a release. “This team was brought here to bring the excitement of professional rugby to Atlanta, and I look forward to hosting matches again in the future. Stay safe.”
Rugby ATL played five games of what was supposed to be a 16-game schedule set to run through the end of May. The team finished with a 2-3 record.
Olivia White, the director of marketing and sponsorships for Rugby ATL said the league was hoping to continue the season, but constraints on how long they could wait became a burden.
"The international players we have are only here until mid-June," she said. "The teams would have lost much of their roster."
In addition, the longer the league waited, the more burdensome it would become financially. White said it was important to make the decision now to make sure the team could move forward and work toward the 2021 season.
She also added that everyone felt the decision was a painful one considering the good start the team had in Marietta.
"We were only scratching the surface," she said.
While the play will not continue as expected on the field, MLR will be offering fans a virtual competition, in which Rugby ATL will participate. The matchups will take part on Twitch, a live-streaming platform for gamers. Beginning Friday, matches will be live-streamed at Twitch.TV/MajorLeagueRugby.
The teams, with players from the current rosters, will face off against one another. Players will compete in uniform and will offer live commentary.
“The overarching idea is that this sport is about more than the sport; it’s about bringing together communities,” Rugby ATL coach and general manager Scott Lawrence said in the release. “We want to encourage our rabid fan base to keep engaged during this downtime.”
