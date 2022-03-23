Former longtime Cobb County baseball coach Donnie English was inducted into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Monday.
“It’s a great honor,” English said. “It represents all the hard work over the years -- not just for me, but for the players and staff along the way.”
English was inducted as part of a five-person class that included former basketball coaches Lee Hill of Statesboro and Seth Vining of East Hall, former Calhoun football coach Hal Lamb and Terry Tuley, a longtime football and golf coach who began his coaching career in the former at Pebblebrook in 1973.
English spent 41 years in coaching. He had a career record of 716-397, making 13 postseason appearances and winning eight region titles.
English graduated from Americus High School, where he was coached by Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame member Melvin Kinslow.
“Americus was a great place to grow up,” English said. “We came second in the state when I was a sophomore and junior and won state championships during my freshman and senior year. The coaches were outstanding as well.”
English went on to play baseball at Georgia Southwestern College, then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1973. He was awarded four medals and two Vietnam service medals.
After finishing his military service, English came to Osborne to guide the Cardinals' baseball team in 1973, replacing previous coach Bobby Moore.
“Bobby Moore said he would give me the head coach of the baseball team if I came, since he was already coach of the football team,” English said. “It was great there. They had outstanding teams and players, and there was a lot of success in baseball.”
After 29 years at Osborne, where the baseball field is now named in his honor, English moved on to Douglas County for two years before finishing off his coaching career with 10 years at Kell. During his time with the Longhorns, he finished as a state runner-up in 2006, was the Georgia Dugout Club and Atlanta Braves 400 Coach of the Year in the same year, and he was named the American Baseball Coaches Association Division III National Coach of the Year in 2013.
“Initially, I wanted to retire after Osborne,” English said. “I planned to finish my years in Douglas County and Kell, but Kell wanted to keep me, and I enjoyed the people there, and they wanted me to stay as well.”
In his final season, English led Kell to a 19-11 record and a second-round appearance in the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
“All these years, I felt lucky and fortunate to have great players, parents and athletes,” English said. “It was an honor to be a part of their families.”
Tuley coached Pebblebrook's football program from 1973-77. After time away from coaching, he returned to the sideline in 1996 for the first of eight years at Glynn Academy, then later spent 11 years at North Oconee before retiring in 2016.
Tuley has a career record of 136-117-2 over 24 seasons in football, winning two region championships at North Oconee, but his greater success stems from golf, where he was won five state championships at Glynn Academy and North Oconee.
