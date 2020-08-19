Longtime Cobb County high school baseball coach and Harvey Cochran has died.
The announcement was made Wednesday in a Facebook post by the Georgia Dugout Club. Cochran was the longtime executive director of the organization.
The 72-year-old Cochran spent 35 years as the baseball coach at North Cobb, winning seven region championships. The Warriors’ baseball field has been named in Cochran’s honor, and his No. 40 jersey was retired by the program in 2013.
Cochran, who began his head-coaching career at Brown High School in Atlanta, left North Cobb in 2005, going on to spend two seasons at North Atlanta and four more at Mount Paran Christian, finishing his career with 682 wins.
Cochran also won a region title as Mount Paran’s head coach before retiring following a stint as an assistant coach at Allatoona. With the Buccaneers, Cochran coached on the staff of Keith Hansen, one of his former players at North Cobb.
"Icon, legend, HOF all words used to describe Harvey Cochran the coach, but most importantly he was a father, grandfather, husband, mentor, ambassador and friend. I love you and we are all praying for your family," Hansen tweeted.
Hansen was just one of the many baseball coaches Cochran influenced in his career, along with his successor at North Cobb, Tom Callahan, and Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen, another North Cobb alum.
This story will be updated.
