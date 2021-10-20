KENNESAW – There were several moments in Wednesday night’s second game against Milton when the Harrison softball team’s season was saved.
A single in the bottom of the seventh inning to left field that Reagan Janney fired to catcher Kyndall Rackley, who applied the tag on Milton’s potential game-winning runner on a close plate at the plate was one of them.
Harrison No. 9-hitter Olivia Ramsey blooping a two-out RBI single to right field in the top of that inning to tie things up and extend the game was another. But, in the bottom of the 10th inning, nearly five-and-a-half hours after the Class AAAAAAA series began, Milton was able to send home the winning run on a fly ball to left field to give the Eagles an 12-11 victory in Game 2 after winning Game 1 by a 5-0 score.
“I was so proud of how we fought,” Harrison coach Matt Jones said. “I felt like that game was over a couple times and we just kept fighting and coming at ‘em and I was super proud of how we fought.”
With the win, Milton (16-6) advances to the state championship series beginning next Thursday in Columbus while Harrison’s (19-9) season ends.
“It was a heck of a softball game,” Jones said. “Both teams really competed.”
After managing just three hits in the opening loss, Harrison’s bats started off Game 2 with its first three batters scoring behind a two-RBI double from Bailey Rouse and a double from Janney.
The Hoyas added four runs in the fourth behind a two-run homer from Saylor McNearney and an RBI double from Alena Ball.
Harrison held that lead until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Milton’s Allison Oneacre turned on a pitch and powered a grand slam over the left-field fence to take a 10-8 lead. But the Lady Hoyas fought back behind Rackley’s leadoff homer in the seventh and then Ramsey’s key hit.
From there, no one scored until the 10th, when the inning began with a runner on second base. In Harrison’s case, that was leadoff hitter Ball, who scored on an RBI single from Rouse.
“We just found ways to keep extending the game,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, they made one more play than we did.”
Milton then was too much in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with no outs before Oneacre walked in the first run and then Reagan Rountree’s flyball to left field scored the final run.
“It’s always emotional, especially for the seniors,” Jones said. “I’m so proud of this team. They competed all year and fought through adversity.“
