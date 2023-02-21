MARIETTA – The Kell boys broke open a close game with big second and third quarters to defeat Maynard Jackson 97-68 in the first round of the Class AAAAA state boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Leading only 25-22 at the end of the first quarter, Kell (24-2) went on to outscore Jackson (17-9) 54-27 over the next two quarters to pull away for the win and advance to a second-round game with either Eastside or Calhoun on Friday or Saturday.
“We knew coming in it would be a tough first round for us,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “Maynard Jackson has a good athletic team and they play fast and we haven’t seen that since early this year. So we knew that the first part of the game would be an adjustment, based on other teams that we’ve played, so we had to adjust to their tempo. Towards the first quarter, they got us out of character a little bit, like getting up and down, getting up and down. That’s how they want to play – we wanted to play fast, but under control at the same time. So we had to dial back and get it to our tempo.”
A big factor for Kell was its 3-point shooting, with the Longhorns making 11 3-pointers.
Shooting most of those 3-pointers was Jaylen Colon, who led Kell with 28 points and eight 3-pointers – four of them in the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns had four other scorers in double figures, with C.J. Brown scoring 19 points, Peyton Marshall adding 16 points, Aaron Smith contributing 15 points and Cannon Richard chipping in 12 points.
Mekhi Turner led Maynard Jackson with 21 points, while Cassius Watkins added 14 points and Jearmain Finch 13 for the Jaguars.
Kell jumped out to a 21-10 lead before Maynard Jackson outscored the Longhorns 12-4 and cut their lead to 25-22 at the end of the first period.
The game remained close early in the second quarter and was tied 28-all with 5:50 remaining in the first half when Kell went on a 13-0 run to increase its advantage to 41-28 with 2:57 left and went on grow its lead to 17 points by the end of the first half.
Kell continued its momentum in the third quarter as it outscored Jackson 30-17 to make it 79-49 at the end of the period.
The Longhorns were boosted by four 3-pointers, with Colon and Smith each hitting two.
Jackson closed the gap a little bit in the fourth quarter as it outscored Kell 19-18.
However, the Jaguars didn’t have an answer for Colon, who led the way with his four 3-pointers in the final period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.