MARIETTA – Christian Hernandez got hot from beyond the arc when North Cobb Christian needed him most – during the fourth quarter.
The Eagles suffered a third quarter lull against Marietta after a strong performance in the first half. They allowed the Blue Devils to chip away and get within striking range, trailing by just 14 points, going into the final quarter.
That's when Hernandez found his stride. He hit all four of his 3-point attempts to give North Cobb Christian the separation it needed to pull away and win a 85-63 Saturday night at Marietta High School's Lemon Street Classic.
“I wonder when that kid missed, like three years ago,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said of Hernandez.
Hernandez led the way with 29 points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from long range in the second half. He finished with nine 3s for the game.
“When we started working as a team (Hernandez) was getting the open looks (in the fourth quarter),” North Cobb Christian coach Greg Matta said. “We were forcing a few (in the third quarter) to let (Marietta) get back into the ball game. If you leave Christian open, knock on wood, he's going to knock them down.”
Fernandez was not the only one making the big shots for North Cobb Christian (5-4). Albert Wilson finished with 27 points that included three key 3-pointers in the first half to help the Eagles get out in front early. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.
Gabe Bolden was also in double figures with 13 points that included three 3-pointers.
“I'm proud of our guys,” Matta said. “We stayed the course.”
North Cobb Christian set the tone in the first quarter with 13 unanswered points to open a 23-11 lead. Before then, Marietta's Jack Bourgeois was giving the Eagles fits.
All 12 of his points came in the opening quarter. He scored Marietta's first seven points of the game to open a 7-2 lead. After North Cobb Christian scored five straight to tie it, Bourgeois hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Blue Devils (1-10) a 10-7 lead.
After Todd LeCadre hit a free throw for a 11-10 lead, North Cobb Christian took over with its 13-point run and never looked back.
The Eagles would go on to build a 22-point lead late in the second quarter on a Wilson layup before the Marietta started working its way back into the game. Marietta went on a 7-2 run to end the half behind five straight points from LeCadre.
Eight different players scored for the Blue Devils with Aden Canty leading with 14 points. Joseph Fuller was also in double figures with 10 and LeCadre finished with nine.
They could not overcome North Cobb Christian shooting 64 percent (16-of-25) from beyond the arc.
“North Cobb Christian has a really good team,” Hood said, “well coached and they do a good job. Congrats to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.