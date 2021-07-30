Hampton Morris is only 17 years old, but he has already accomplished a lot.
As a weightlifter, the east Cobb native holds 15 American records, three Pan American records and his 155-kilogram clean and jerk he recently recorded in Colombia was a new youth world record.
Morris has also qualified for every youth team, junior team and senior team for Team USA weightlifting.
Morris' father and coach, Tripp Morris, said the key to what makes him successful is good discipline.
“He's very focused kid, pretty determined, but the discipline that he has with his food or nutrition, his sleeping patterns, his taking care of his body with recovery and his mental work that he does, all go together with the work he does in the gym so it's definitely his discipline,” Tripp Morris said.
Hampton Morris said his discipline helps with identifying an area that he needs to work on and following through with that area.
Born and raised in Cobb County, Morris attended Walton as a freshman and sophomore, then was home-schooled last year. He will attend Pope for his senior year.
Morris said it is exciting to put Cobb County on the map for Team USA weightlifting.
“The home-school has helped a lot with my schedule because there was a lot less time that I had for things like bus rides to and from school, so I had better sleep and had more time to train,” Morris said. “For the whole lockdown, I’ve trained in my garage, and before we moved, it was in the basement, and that’s, for the most part, how I've trained.”
Because of his gifted weightlifting abilities, Morris said his parents have had to put a lot of time and money into assembling a mini gym in the garage.
Tripp Morris said it is not easy juggling life between working as a chemist, coaching his son and being a father, but he also said it has been very rewarding.
“It's definitely rewarding articulating what specifically, other than just being proud of him, knowing that he sees that the hard work he puts in the gym is paying off, the sacrifices he makes pays off,” Tripp Morris said. “That makes me feel good as a dad and as a coach, and I'm very proud of him, and he's definitely done a lot more than I thought he ever would whenever we started this.”
After Hampton Morris’ senior year, he said he was leaning towards taking a few years off from school to focus on training, with an eye on qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
