Jennifer Cleveland has good aim.
The Cobb County resident was a standout recently in the third annual Metro Atlanta Darts tournament at Sweetwater Bar and Grill in Duluth.
Cleveland, who has participated in the tournament all three years, won the women’s singles and women’s doubles events, and she placed in the top four of the mixed doubles event.
Not only did Cleveland win those events, which was worth nearly $400 in prize money, she also beat Paula Murphy, a professional dart thrower from Jacksonville, Florida, in the singles event.
”Paula Murphy is one the top throwers, and I have always looked up to her,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland said there was a lot of good talent are the event, and she did not expect to do as well as she did.
“(Initially) I expected to do well,” said Cleveland, a Kell High School alum, “but when I saw the talent that was there, that expectation of winning dropped a little.”
The tournament was overseen by Andrew Cutcher, the Atlanta Doubles Dart League president and North Georgia Dart Group administrator, and it had participants from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Oklahoma.
Cutcher said he was pleased with the amount of participants in this year’s tournament and hopes it continues to grow each year.
“This year’s tournament size increased a lot,” Cutcher said. “Last year, we had about 60 men and 16 women, but, this year, we had around 80 men and 35 women.”
Cutcher said Cleveland thrived against the other talented participants.
“She was very composed, especially going against a big professional,” Cutcher said. “She had a great day.”
Cleveland said she was surprised by her victory because of her expectations changing at the beginning of the tournament.
“It was a different feeling because it was more of a shock,” she said. “I did tear up when I won the singles.”
After throwing darts for nearly two decades, Cleveland said she looks to continue and improve her dart career.
“I grew up doing this, so I will try to find more bigger tournaments so I can get better,” Cleveland said.
