Sports fans have likely been going through withdrawals over the last couple of weeks.
Major League Baseball's season was supposed to open Thursday.The NBA, MLS and NHL seasons are on hiatus, and golf fans have seen The Players Championship canceled and the Masters postponed.
However, while the overwhelming majority of the population cannot get a group together to play baseball, basketball or soccer because of the current coronavirus pandemic, recreational golfers can still head to the course.
The game naturally promotes social distancing. A typical 18-hole course spans over 100 acres and allows players to get fresh air, exercise and relieve themselves of cabin fever.
“Last weekend, we had a lot of players,” City Club Marietta general manager Steve Rudd said. “This weekend, we won’t have as many because we’ve blocked every other tee time. That way, every player can have their own cart. If we didn’t block the tee times, we would have run out of carts.”
City Club, along with the other public golf courses in Cobb County -- Cobblestone Golf and Country Club in Acworth and the adjacent Fox Creek Golf Club and Legacy Golf Links in Smyrna -- have taken steps to make sure everyone who wants to play can remain safe and take as few risks as possible.
Each of the courses have increased focus on wiping down and disinfecting the areas players would encounter on the course.
Each course is paying special attention to the golf carts, making sure steering wheels, seats, armrests, cup holders, keys and gear shifts are sanitized before and after each round.
City Club has removed flagsticks from the greens to avoid having players touch them. Each of its carts is supplied with a GPS system that tells the player which portion of the green the hole is cut. It also tells the player the distance to the hole.
“For walkers, we have pin sheets that tell them where the hole is,” Rudd said.
At Cobblestone, the flagsticks are still in the hole, but the greenskeepers have turned the cup upside down. It allows the ball to fall in, but it stays near the top, where it eases the ability for the player to retrieve it without having to touch the pin.
General manager Terry Harnage said the idea came after superintendents first learned that courses in Kansas were trying it.
So far, it has been a hit with the Cobblestone players.
“Our golfers have been super appreciative of us being open,” Harnage said. “When I ride around the course, I’ve seen nobody pulling the flagstick. Our players love the idea.”
The courses have even made it easy for players to pay for their round by having them come in contact with as few people as possible.
Rudd said City Club is removing the possibility of contaminated money by going cashless. Players can come in the shop and pay with a credit card, or they can take it a step further by calling the pro shop and paying over the phone.
Cobblestone also offers players the ability to pay online.
“Players can play online and just go straight to the first tee," Harnage said, “but for those players who don’t want to pay online, we’ve moved our check-in to where it is right at the door so they don’t have to come in.”
Fox Creek and Legacy are also allowing players to call in and pay over the phone.
Credit cards are also accepted at their driving ranges, which, like Cobblestone, have the hitting stations set up at least 6 feet apart to promote social distancing.
