Walton High School graduate Henry Litman is having a breakout baseball season at Washington & Jefferson College.
Litman, a sophomore pitcher at the in Washington, Pennsylvania, college, is 9-0 with a 1.23 ERA. He has allowed nine runs in 65⅔ innings and struck out 62.
Litman's next start is expected to be this weekend at the NCAA Division III regional in High Point, North Carolina. The Presidents come into the regional 36-1, winners of the Presidents Athletic Conference, and are on a 13-game winning streak heading into Thursday's game against Birmingham-Southern.
The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Litman, who graduated from Walton in 2018, played three seasons under coach Shane Amos. Litman spent time playing in the outfield during his time with the Raiders, but he found his niche on the mound his senior year of high school.
“He started to evolve around his junior season and then he got better his senior season and had a good year,” Amos said. “As he evolved through college, he has figured out and matured into his body, and has definitely gotten better over the years.”
Amos is not surprised to hear of the success of his former player.
“He has such a hard work ethic and really puts in work with what he does,” Amos said. “He came up in the offseason to throw when he was at home and put in a lot of work to be where he is today, so I’m not surprised at all to see he’s doing well in his college career.”
Litman said much of his success this season has been a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic cut Washington & Jefferson's 2020 season short after he went 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA, but it left players like Litman motivated to come back even stronger.
“We got that big break with COVID, and me and a couple other guys on the team really just committed ourselves to being better,” Litman said. “We were hitting the gym and getting stronger, and I think that was a huge help for us -- for the team as a whole, not just myself. A lot of guys, for a lack of better words, were hungry to get back out there”
Litman said also credited Washington & Jefferson coach Jeff Mountain, who Litman said is the best coach he has ever had.
“He’s hard on me, but he’s supportive of me at the same time,” Litman said. “He’s an all-around great coach and great guy, and I think that’s one of the big reasons I got to where I am today.”
Mountain said he noticed a change in Litman’s demeanor this season.
“He’s really worked hard to put himself in position to be successful. He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger,” Mountain said. “He went from a part-time type, low-leverage reliever his freshman year to a top-of-the-line starter, and this year, he’s been our ace.”
As for the future, Litman’s father, Seth, said his son has dreams of playing in the major leagues, but Henry Litman said he is focused on the present rather than the future.
“To be honest, I try not to think about that stuff too much and focus more on what is right in front of me,” Litman said. “In the future, I want to be able to help my team again next year, like I did this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.