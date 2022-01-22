The longest win streak for the Kennesaw State men’s basketball program in four years came to an end Saturday against Lipscomb 77-73.
Jamir Moultrie led the Owls with 20 points, including making five 3-pointers. Trailing 71-62 with 3:58 to play, Moultrie nearly led the team all the way back, scoring eight of the squad's final 11 points. His 3-pointer with 2 seconds left pulled KSU (8-9, 3-1 ASUN Conference) within 76-73, but they could not get the ball back.
The loss was KSU's first in conference play this season.
"I thought the last eight minutes of the game we finally played with the type of energy and effort that had led to success for us," Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "Defensively we weren’t ourselves today. We didn’t execute the details of our defensive game plan the way we needed and gave up too many three-pointers and uncontested lay-ups in the first half."
KSU trailed 38-35 at the half. Spencer Rodgers, who had 10 points, made a jumper to start the third quarter but the Bisons followed with an 8-0 run and did not trail at any point in the last 20 minutes.
Lipscomb’s (9-12, 2-4) shot 51% for the afternoon, the highest field goal percentage the Owls have allowed in ASUN play this season. Will Pruett led the Bisons with 18 points and Greg Jones finished with 16.
Terrell Burden finished with 14 points for the Owls, while Brandon Stroud had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Kennesaw State will no return to the Convocation Center to host four games in eight days. The Owls will begin the stretch by hosting Jacksonville on Monday.
