NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It came down to penalty kicks once again, but this time Kennesaw State came up just short to Lipscomb in the Owls' bid for a third ASUN conference championship on Saturday night.
"I'm absolutely proud of the effort tonight. This team is special. I'm so proud of the team's fight," said Head Coach Benji Walton. "We just couldn't quite finish it off. I'm proud of my team, who they are, the people they are, and I'm lucky to have coached this group."
With the score tied 1-1 after double overtime, KSU keeper Tiffany Sornpao stopped the first two Lipscomb attempts and later helped build a two-score lead with goals by Sydney Crowley, Carly Pressgrove, and Emely Sosa.
However, the Bisons came back to force a sudden death overtime, where they prevailed by a 4-3 total over six rounds.
The Owls (11-7-2) mounted another second half rally. Down 1-0 after an Olivia Doak goal at 14:52, KSU continued to chip away.
Eventually, the Owls found the equalizer. Kendall Hart lobbed a free kick that hit off the crossbar, and after one bounce Erin Harris headed the loose ball in for a tied match at 68:25.
KSU was on the attack for most of the match. The Owls registered 20 shots and had seven on goal, while the Bisons had nine shots and two on target.
Sornpao had one save over the 110 minutes of regulation and double overtime, and Lipscomb's Melissa Gray picked up six saves.
"This senior class is a special group. They believed in each other and genuinely cared for one another and had each other's back," said Walton. "I can't put into words the gratitude I have for this group."
Becky Contreras, Pressgrove, and Sornpao were named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.