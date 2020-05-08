Life University women's rugby senior captain Spiff Sedrick was named the winner of the MA Sorensen Award, which is given to the best women's collegiate rugby player in America.
Sedrick, a wing/center from Herriman, Utah, who competed on the Life offense in both the seven- and 15-man formats, also was named to the USA Falcons team that won the LA Invitational Women's Elite bracket.
"Since her first day on campus, Spiff has been laser focused and has excelled in her role as a student-athlete," Life women's rugby coach Rosalind Chou said in a release. "She is perpetually working to become the best version of herself and has been outstanding in the classroom and on the rugby pitch. She's developed into a leader, and while she has received a number of accolades, she carries herself with humility and grace. She's left the program and the jersey better than she found it. I cannot think of a more deserving person for this honor than Spiff."
The award is named after MaryAnne Sorensen, who was a groundbreaking player at William & Mary, and was a starter for the U.S. team that won the 1991 Women's Rugby World Cup. It is given out by the Washington Athletic Club of Seattle.
