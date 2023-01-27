Life's CJ Allen recently set a new U.S. record at the American Track League Pro Puma Classic meet held at the University of Iowa.
Allen set the indoor record in the 400-meter hurdles, running 48.88 seconds. The previous record of 49.78 seconds was set in 2011 by Reuben McCoy.
Allen's time was 1 second off the world record of 48.78, set in 2012 by Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic.
“I have been working so incredibly hard for so many years that when it happened, it just felt right. I was asked a couple weeks ago to come to Iowa for the American Track League Pro Puma Classic meet, so it wasn’t a lot of time for some minor tuneup work before the race,” Allen said in a release. “A season opener and American record in one is an exciting start to the season. I know, here at Life U, we plan to repeat as national champs, and I can’t wait to be alongside the coaching staff to guide our team to that victory again.”
Allen, a chiropractic student who is also working on his master’s in sport health science, is a former two-time Pac-12 Conference champion in the 400 hurdles at Washington State.
His best outdoor time of 48.17 came at the United States Track and Field National Championships in Oregon last year. His time, which was the seventh-best in the world in 2022 would normally have earned him a spot in the world championships, but in that race he actually finished four leaving him as first alternate on Team USA.
However, falling short seems to be driving him to future successes.
“As for the future for me, I have plans to make the U.S. World Championship and Olympic team,” Allen said.
