Ten of 12 Life University wrestlers made it to the podium as All-Americans, and Brandon Orum clinched the 125-pound title as the program won its first NAIA national championship Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.
Life accumulated 158 team points to deny tournament favorite Grand View its 10th straight championship, winning by a five-point margin.
The wrestling program became the fourth Life sport to win an NAIA national championship, after men's basketball and the men's and women's track and field teams.
Grand View was denied the opportunity to become the first collegiate wrestling program to win a 10th straight national championship. The Vikings, from Des Moines, Iowa, were tied with famed coach Dan Gable's Iowa teams, which won nine straight NCAA titles from 1978-86.
Lindsey Wilson (89), Indiana Tech (75.5) and Cumberland (74) rounded out the top five, while the Mid-South Conference was represented with six teams in the top 10.
Three Life wrestlers — Orum, Denver Stonecheck and Asher Eichert — reached the finals of their respective weight classes, with Orum the lone victor.
In his title match at 125 pounds, Orum held on for a 3-2 decision victory against Brewton-Parker's Lucas Nelson.
Orum's championship run began with him outscoring his first three opponents 38-8 to clinch his All-American status and earn himself a spot in the semifinals. He then outlasted Grand View's Justin Portillo for a 6-4 win in sudden death.
Stonecheck made it to the finals of the 149-pound bracket. After earning a 9-6 victory over Arizona Christian's Jack Latimer in the semifinals, he dropped the championship to Southeastern's Andreus Bond in an 11-4 decision.
Overcoming multiple higher seeds at 174 pounds, Asher Eichert beat Vanguard's Armon Fayyazi 4-3 in the semifinals before losing a 10-7 decision to Graceland's Brennan Swafford.
Four other Life wrestlers made it to the semifinals: Randy McCray Jr. (125), Tyree Johnson (141), Sid Ohl (165) and Zane Lanham (197). McCray, Johnson and Lanham ultimately finished third overall, while Ohl was fifth.
Jack Bass (fifth), Baker Hadwan (fifth, 184) and Diallo Matsimela (fifth, 197) also claimed All-American status.
Following the conclusion of the event, the NAIA rewarded Life coach Omi Acosta with the Sportsmanship Award, as well as the NAIA Coach of the Year as voted by his peers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.