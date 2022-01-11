Gabrielle Hamilton pinned her opponent and won her match at 191 pounds to help the second-ranked Life women’s wrestling team secure its first national championship by beating No. 1 Campbellsville in the finals of the NAIA national duals over the weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.
Life defeated No. 9 Baker, No. 3 Southern Oregon and Campbellsville after receiving a first-round bye.
As Life beat Campbellsville 25-19, Kory Phillips concluded a perfect week at 109 pounds by pulling out a last-second 9-8 decision victory. Peyton Prussin (116) followed by defeating No. 1 McKayka Campbell 19-14 decision in a match that saw extended stoppages, pulling the Running Eagles a little closer at 7-6.
Salyna Shotwell put Life in front for the first time, defeating No. 9 Jacqueline Ghent midway through the first period via pin. An injury default at 130 saw Campbellsville retake the lead 12-11, but Olivia Motley followed with a 4-3 upset decision over No. 7 Randi Robinson to put Life back in front 14-13.
The Running Eagles held a 20-19 lead going into the final match of the tournament, and with the championship on the line, Hamilton took to the mat against No. 3 Liliana Vergara.
Down 6-4 in the first period, a hard fall suffered by Hamilton had the match in question, but she came back in the second period, scoring 10 unanswered points before pinning her opponent with 25 seconds to go to secure the win and the title.
