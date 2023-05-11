The Life University men’s rugby sevens team won its second straight national championship Sunday at the USA Rugby national championships at Aveva Stadium in Houston.
As the No. 2 overall seed in the bracket, the Running Eagles began championship Sunday with a quarterfinal match against Penn State and won 17-0. In the semifinals, Life shut out Davenport 21-0.
In the championship game, Life faced rival Lindenwood.
The first half of the match began with the Lions scoring a try with a successful conversion to go ahead 7-0. The Running Eagles responded with two successful tries and conversions to gain a 14-7 lead. In the second half, the match remained close until a late try provided Life with a 28-17 cushion.
"It was a great program effort and the best way to cap off our season," Life coach Colton Cariaga said in a release. "Debutant captain Orrin Bizer, as well as our young coaching duo of Jacques Odendaal and Chase Schor-Haskin, led the team incredibly well throughout the tournament and over the last few weeks. Our leaders injected passion and energy into every performance, and each team member responded well."
Competition started Saturday with pool play, and the top four teams advanced to the semifinals and championship for a chance to compete for the top honors. Life beat its three opponents -- UCLA, Grand Canyon and the CRAA Men’s Selects -- by a combined total of 55-19.
