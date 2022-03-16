The Life University men's wrestling team finished second at the NAIA championships in Wichita, Kansas.
Denver Stonecheck and Zane Lanham earned individual national titles as eight Running Eagles earned All-American honors.
In addition to Stonecheck (149 pounds) and Lanham (197), the eight who earned All-American honors included Jacob Ruiz (133), Julian Hernandez (141), Brevin Balmeceda (149), Sid Ohl (165), Brandon Orum (125) and Jack Bass (157).
Stonecheck became a three-time All-American after earning a dominant 9-1 major decision in the final, while Lanham earned the upset win with a pin in the third period. Lanham finished the season with a perfect 26-0 record.
Orum and Bass each finished as the runners-up in their respective weight classes. Balmeceda finished third, Ohl earned All-American honors for the second year in a row with a third-place finish, Hernandez finished fifth and earned his first All-American honors, and Ruiz finished seventh.
Women's wrestling
Peyton Prussin earned her second straight national title, while six other Running Eagles earned All-American honors as the Life women's wrestling team took fourth place at the NAIA national championships this past weekend in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Prussin (109 pounds) won her matches with three technical falls and a pin.
Salyna Shotwell, a freshman, finished with three pins and placed as the runner-up in the 116-pound division.
Gabby Hamilton was the runner-up at 191, pinning three opponents and winning by technical fall, recording her first upset of the tournament in the quarterfinals.
Five others made it to the podium, four of whom were recognized as All-Americans.
Katalina Bartelt finished fourth (101). Julia Vidallon won her first three matches, but an injury suffered in a quarterfinals forced a medical forfeit for the rest of her matches and she finished sixth. Destinee Rivera earned All-American honors and finished fifth (155), Jordan Nelson took third at 170 and Kory Philips finished seventh.
Track and field
The Life men's and women's track and field teams each recorded titles and finished fifth overall at the NAIA indoor championships last weekend in Brookings, South Dakota.
Iantha Wright earned the women’s team's only individual championship, finishing her indoor season with a time of 7.34 seconds in the 60-meter dash. Kaylee Lowe was the team's first All-American, placing third in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 1 inch.
The women earned three more All-American honors on the final day of competition, starting with Brianna Florvilus in the 400, finishing fourth in 54.95. Wright earned her second spot on the podium in the 200, finishing fifth in 23.99.
The 4x400 relay team finished second with a time of 3:42.86. The 4x400 relay squad was Alisha Wright, Iantha Wright, Florvilus and Aliyah Sangster.
The men's team had four All-Americans and a team championship in the 4x400 relay.
The relay team of Jacob Ulrich, Ngoni Chadyiwa, Daniel Williams, and Sameer Mateen won with a time of 3:08.77, which was more than a second better than its competition.
The team's first All-American was Chadyiwa in the 400, placing sixth with a time of 47.73.
Two of the team's honors came in the 600, with Ulrich taking the runner-up spot (1:16.67) and Patrick Faust finishing seventh (1:21.97).
Mateen earned the final All-American honor for the men in the 200 with a time of 21.21 for fourth place.
