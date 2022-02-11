Basketball player Billy Lewis, soccer player Pablo Nassar and the 1997 men's basketball team became the newest inductees to be into the Life University Athletic Hall of Fame last week.
Lewis was the first NAIA first-team All-American in the men’s basketball program history and went on to be a three-time All-American. He also received the Hustle Award from the NAIA in 1994.
During his four-year career, Lewis led his team to four 20-win seasons, four consecutive NAIA tournament appearances and helped the Running Eagles post a 50-game home winning streak.
Lewis is still the team record holder in career points (2,235), rebounds (488) and assists (632), single-season scoring (784), most points in a game (42), career games (141), career field goals made (774), 3-point field goals made in a season (129) and career (312) and 3-point field goal percentage (.450).
Nassar was the men’s soccer program's first NAIA All-American in 1998 and led the Running Eagles to three consecutive NAIA national tournament berths from 1997-99. He earned three NAIA All-American honors and was the first Life athlete to be named NAIA Player of the Year in 2000.
Nassar was drafted by the Atlanta Silverbacks in 2001.
The 1997 men's basketball team was the first NAIA national championship team on campus, finishing with a 37-1 record and set 11 program records. The Running Eagles were led by coach Roger Kaiser.
"It was such an honor to induct three new members into our Hall of Fame,” Life athletic director Jayme Pendergast said in a release. “Life University has such a rich athletic history, and to bring the best back to campus to remember their incredible accomplishments made for a special weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.