Life University announced it would be bringing back its men's cross country and track and field teams starting with the 2021-22 academic year.
During uncertain times with many universities losing programs due to budgetary concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the NAIA university wieas able to add two programs to an already flourishing athletic department.
“Life is thriving as a university right now,” athletic director Jayme Pendergast said. “We really prioritize opportunities and do a good job of bringing on teams in a responsible manner to create those opportunities as well as generate revenue.”
The returning sports will have rich histories to live up to.
Life won four consecutive NAIA national cross country titles from 1998-2001, while coach Mike Spino was inducted into the Life University Hall of Fame and recognized as NAIA Coach of the Year in 1995.
The track team won NAIA indoor titles in 1997 and 2000 and four consecutive outdoor championships from 1997-2000. It also crowned 13 individual indoor NAIA national champions and 22 outdoor individual titles.
In its history, Life's men’s and women’s track and cross country teams boasted more NAIA All-Americans, NAIA national championships and indivuningidual NAIA champions than any other program at the university.
The reinstatement of the teams follows a large renovation of the university's track and field facilities last fall. The Running Eagles already have women’s cross country and women’s track and field, so bringing back the men’s programs into the newly renovated facilities should make for a smooth transition.
Pendergast said he knows adding programs during these trying times is no easy task, and she praised her colleagues and staff for their responsibility and determination.
“It is a testament to the president and to my staff, who work incredibly hard to run their teams in responsible and valuable ways,” Pendergast said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.