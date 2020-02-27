KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Caleb Homesley had 26 points as Liberty clinched at least a share of the Atlantic Sun title won its eighth straight game, beating Kennesaw State 76-52 on Thursday night.
Homesley made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Scottie James had 14 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (27-3, 13-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which is a game ahead of second-place North Florida. The Ospreys (13-3) have concluded their regular season.
Bryson Lockley had 15 points for the Owls (1-27, 0-15), whose losing streak reached 19 games. Antonio Spencer added 10 points. Tyler Hooker had six assists.
The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 83-45 on Jan. 30.
Liberty finishes out the regular season against Lipscomb on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State finishes out the regular season against NJIT at home on Saturday.
