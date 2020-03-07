Amani Johnson scored an ASUN tournament record 45 points, but the Kennesaw State women’s basketball team came up short in the opening round, falling to Liberty 91-86 on Saturday.
The loss ends the Owls season at 13-16.
However, if one only looked at the box score, it would be hard to believe KSU lost. The Owls made 31 of 59 shots (52.5 percent) for the game. They connected on 6 of 10 3-pointers and made 18 of 21 (87.5 percent) of their free throws.
The only problem was as hot as KSU was, Liberty was better. The Flames made 30 of 54 shot (55.6 percent), connected on eight 3s and made 23 of 35 free throws.
Johnson scored 20 points in the first half and poured in 25 more in the second half bettering the ASUN tournament record by three points.
Her 45-point performance also set KSU’s single-game Division I scoring record.
“Amani Johnson was spectacular in every sense of the word,” coach Agnus Berenato said. “She added nine assists to her stat line and was unstoppable. Amani played with such fire as she single handily kept us afloat.”
Johnson added five steals as she played all 40 minutes.
She made 16 of 28 shots, went 9-of-10 from the line and 4-of-6 from behind the arc.
The Owls came out and took an early 8-5 lead, but that would be the only edge KSU had all game, as Liberty used a 6-0 spurt to take an 11-8 advantage that they would never relinquish.
The Flames built a 12-point lead going into halftime, but the Owls quickly cut into the Liberty lead in the third quarter as Johnson opened the half with a three-pointer and Alexis Poole cut the advantage to just seven with a layup moments later.
The Flames answered with a run of their own however, scoring seven unanswered to send the lead to 14 points and force KSU into a timeout with 5:59 left in the period.
The Owls cut the lead to as little as three points at two different times in the final 25 seconds, but Liberty made its final five free throws and escaped with the victory.
Alexis Poole, who got into foul trouble in the first half, scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Peyton Lewis added nine points.
