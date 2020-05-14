When Steve Lenahan took over the Harrison girls basketball team in 2008, it was coming off a 2-23 season.
Four years later, he had the team in the state quarterfinals.
After compiling a 212-130 record with the Lady Hoyas, Lenahan said this is the right time to move on.
"I never wanted to leave something in shambles," he said.
That certainly is not the case at Harrison.
Once the program was constructed in his image, Lenahan turned it into one of the best in the state. Over the last six seasons, Harrison has gone 141-41. That includes six straight 20-win seasons and state playoff appearances, two trips to the quarterfinals and two championship game appearances.
For Lenahan, the extended stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the impetus behind the decision. He said that time with his wife and daughters -- ages 11 and 9 -- helped him realize it was time to take a step back.
"I have two daughters who are very involved in sports," Lenahan said. "Both play basketball and one plays softball. After we were done with school, I've started training with them every day and the progress they've made has been impressive. They were with me a lot in the gym at school, but I started to feel like I had been neglecting them."
Because of that, Lenahan, a special education instructor, said it was time to start considering a different career path not just in coaching, but also in teaching. He said, however, that he would not close the door on potentially remaining at Harrison as a teacher.
Lenahan said he also wants to keep coaching in some respect, but he was not yet sure in what form that would be. He said it may be just coaching his daughter's youth team.
"There are a lot of different opportunities I want to explore," Lenahan said. "I'm really taking a leap of faith."
Lenahan said he was grateful for the time he had spent with his Harrison players and coaches, and it was because of them that his 12 years at the helm were as great as they were. He also said it took having to update his credentials to make him realize exactly how good they had been over the last decade.
"I haven't put a resume together in 12 years," Lenahan said. "I've never been a numbers guy. I don't pay attention to records or awards, but until I started to update my resume, I hadn't really realized everything we accomplished."
Lenahan said one of the things he would always remember was the way the fan base changed.
"It has been fun to watch," he said. "I got to see people's expectations change. Now, they expect us to win the region and make the state semifinals every year."
