Kennesaw State University announced Tuesday that Brad Ledford has been named as its new deputy athletic director, effective June 13.
“I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside (KSU athletic director) Milton Overton, (KSU Athletics COO) Tamica Smith Jones, and Kennesaw State staff and coaches in serving our student-athletes, campus community, fans, and alumni,” Ledford said in a release. “During my first conversation with Milton, the growth and excitement surrounding athletics was apparent and was reinforced while visiting campus. Being able to build upon the tradition of success already established at KSU means a lot to me. My family and I are thrilled to join the Owl Nation and eager to get started.”
As deputy athletic director, Ledford will lead Kennesaw State’s external units within the athletic department, including marketing, communications, fan engagement, revenue generation, sponsorships, ticket operations, video production, creative services, licensing, and athletics development in coordination with the University Advancement Office.
Ledford will also serve as a program administrator for the baseball team and the men’s and women’s golf teams.
Ledford had served as the associate athletics director for strategic marketing at the University of Alabama since 2015. Prior to that, he was the Crimson Tide’s assistant athletics director for strategic marketing from December 2011 through May 2015.
Since his first year at Alabama, Ledford’s work administering the efforts of the Trademark Licensing Department and serving as a liaison to Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) has generated over $90 million.
“We are truly building something special here at KSU and I am very excited to welcome Brad to the team,” Smith Jones said in the release. “Brad brings a wealth of diverse and high-level experience that we believe will help accelerate the bold strategic vision that is to enhance Owls Athletics and give our student-athletes, coaches, and staff the ultimate championship experience."
