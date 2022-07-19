ATLANTA — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach remains committed to his unique air raid-style offense, amidst the largely uniform transition of Southeastern Conference offenses toward spread schemes.
As the coach that proverbially introduced the air raid concept to the SEC, Leach said that although most offenses have developed looks similar to Mississippi State in run-pass-option contexts, his offense still functions in its current construction.
More than wholesale changes, Leach said small refinements to the offense’s overall operation are what he focuses during the offseason.
“There’s not much to adjust. If you’re determined to improve your team, then the best way to improve your team is to improve yourself and everybody gets on that page,” Leach said Tuesday during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “If you have full effort, you can improve from that and set a new ceiling. … As far as coaching in particular and winning games and being the best you can with what you have, it’s fairly similar to Iowa Wesleyan.”
Leach was the offensive coordinator at Iowa Wesleyan, where he developed his offensive tactics from 1988-91 before assuming a similar role after following head coach Hal Mumme to Valdosta State and later Kentucky.
Today, Leach boasts those same strategies in a conference he said is undoubtedly the most talented in the country. However, to continue to compete in the SEC, Leach said the wide receiver position — despite relative experience — is somewhere Mississippi State has room for improvement.
“We’ve got some starts, and I think that’s helpful, so we do have experience to draw from, but particularly, I think we need to sharpen up at receiver,” Leach said. “We need to polish our receiver play. We have good guys that work hard and have a sense of urgency, but I just think we need to be sharper.”
The man distributing passes to those receivers this fall, junior quarterback Will Rogers, is one year removed from a season in which he attempted 683 passes and threw for 4,739 yards at a 74% completion clip. Those numbers largely exhibited Mississippi State’s passing philosophy.
Leach said Rogers’ 2021 season, although an indicator of ability, should be something he can improve upon this fall.
“I think Will Rogers is going to improve. I think he needs to incrementally improve,” Leach said. “I think, offensively, everybody working together — I think we took a step in spring. Will stepped in and had great leadership qualities, wasn’t afraid to talk to the locker room as a freshman, which I think is one of the more impressive, courageous things that he did.”
Redshirt senior wide receiver Austin Williams said he enjoys playing under Leach because the coach is both blunt and personable, something Williams said is consistent with his interview appearances and when on the field.
Williams said Leach’s offensive tactics are nuanced yet graspable, and they are tailored to any receiver with the affinity to catch passes.
“I’ve had the chance to go through multiple springs and camps now (with Leach), I’ve got a ton of reps under my belt, so I really understand the deeper levels of (the air raid offense),” Williams said. “It’s a reps-based offense. There are a lot of intricacies within each play, so it’s just kind of getting more comfortable and being on the same page with everyone.”
Conference-wide buzz surrounding Mississippi State’s growth under Leach, who is entering his third season at the helm, has placed the Bulldogs in a position to again be a top offense in the SEC.
If Mississippi State continues to follow Leach’s attention to detail, then he thinks his team will continue to be explosive.
“Football has always been a game of execution,” Leach said. “There’s not a lot of Road Runner or Wile E. Coyote, where you ambush, fool the other guy, then you walk away laughing like Muttley after the rock fell on the guy, or something like that,” Leach said. “It’s always been a game of execution. It doesn’t matter what you do schematically, you have to execute well.”
