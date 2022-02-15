SMYRNA — A late fourth quarter run secured Campbell’s 53-51 win over East Coweta in the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament on Tuesday at Gwyn-McClure gym.
The victory earns second-seeded Campbell a spot in the region championship against Pebblebrook on Thursday. Third-seeded East Coweta will face McEachern in the consolation game.
“I’m very proud of them,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “When you get to the region tournament games, you are going to have really good teams and you have to stay competitive. They (Pebblebrook) are a tough team…when it comes down to it, we got to find a way to get it done and we may find ourselves winning the region championship”
The Lady Indians (15-8) opened the fourth quarter strong with a jumper from Aaliyah Ferrell and a layup from Tuianna Taggart to push the lead at 39-37.
Taggart scored a game-high of 21 points, connecting on 7 of 8 free throws.
The Lady Spartans (16-10) responded with a jumper from Tai Harvey to spur a 11-4 run. Cheyenne Clark had two layups, a field goal by Laila Battle and a basket paired with a foul shot by Jaida Fitzgerald to give them the lead at 47-43.
Harvey and Fitzgerald each finished with 13 points, while Clark and Battle each scored six points.
A layup and a 3-pointer from Letiya Reeves put East Coweta back in front 48-47.
Reeves scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half.
The Lady Spartans reclaimed the lead on a basket by Fitzgerald and held on for the win.
“Campbell is an excellent team and all year we talked about being special, not perfect,” East Coweta coach Quacy Timmons said. “There is a lot of basketball left. We got one game on Thursday and another five games to get down to Macon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.