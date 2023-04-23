KENNESAW – Kennesaw Mountain's bats came alive exactly when they had to -- when the season was on the line.
The Region 5AAAAAA champion Mustangs came within one out of being swept by Lambert on their own home field, but with the bases loaded and two outs, they saved their season by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning of Game 2 and held on to win 9-7 to split the doubleheader after dropping a 14-7 decision in the opener.
The teams will play the deciding Game 3 on Monday at Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m.
“Here's the thing about the playoffs, you're one bad day away from going home, and we were very close to having a complete bad day,” Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen said. “This is not the first time something like this has happened to this team. They believe in each other. They always believe in themselves and honestly, they can hit.”
The bats sure came to life when the Mustangs (24-7) were trailing 4-3 in the second game. Tyson Harmon beat out an infield grounder to second to tie the game at 4-all. Matthew Garcia followed and changed the outcome of the game. He swung at the first pitch, which ended up being a double down the left field line that cleared the bases for a 7-4 lead.
“It's tough playing with the season on the line like that,” Garcia said. “Playoff baseball is so much different. There's so much more energy. Getting that hit was better than anything I've done all season.”
The inning continued for Kennesaw Mountain when Garrett Bartlett was hit by a pitch and Eliud Poventud reached on an error. Then Trey Kinnan came up and hit a single to bring them home.
A five-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh was what they needed.
Lambert (15-16) managed to get three runs back in the bottom of the seventh before Harmon struck out Bradley Gabriel looking to end the game.
The first game wasn't Kennesaw Mountain's best on the mound. The staff yielded 14 runs on 16 hits and issued six walks. Much of the production came from the bottom half of Lambert's lineup.
Tanner Patterson, who hit eighth for the Longhorns, went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and four RBIs. No. 9 hitter Jackson Monie was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Longhorns took control early by scoring six runs on six hits in the first inning. All six runs came on singles.
The Mustangs answered back with five in the bottom half to get back into the game, highlighted by a two-run single to right field by Garcia with two outs.
Lambert tacked on four more runs on three hits in the top of the third to assume command. The Longhorns added two more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
“I have to go back to check my numbers,” Hansen said, “but between hit batters and walks, we had 20 in two games. It's hard to win when you have that number.”
In Game 2, Kennesaw Mountain took a two-run lead in the second inning when Isander Poventud and Harmon came home on a passed ball and balk, respectively.
Lander scored a run in the second on a Makana Peters single and tied it in the fifth when Manuel Prados came home on a sacrifice fly by Tanner Patterson.
The Mustangs regained the lead in the fifth when Trey Kinnan scored on a wild pitch, but Lambert tied it at 3-all in the bottom half when Kennesaw Mountain was unable to turn a 6-4-3 double play, allowing Manuel Prados to cross the plate.
Lander took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Ethan Day came home on a wild pitch.
