ROSWELL -- Roswell's Jesus Solorio stole a pass from a Walton defender, booted a 30-yard shot into the net with just over a minute left to play in the second overtime, and the Hornets held on to win 4-3 on Tuesday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Ray Manus Stadium.
Region 5AAAAAAA champion Roswell (10-4-3) advanced to the quarterfinals and will host Pebblebrook next Tuesday.
“It was a barn-burner. (Roswell) is a good team,” Walton coach Bruce Wade said. “It was back-and-forth, and it was going to come down to who was going to come down to who made the fewest mistakes, and we made a critical one at the end. We tried to lay it off, and the pass wasn't correct.”
Even though the game was evenly matched, Walton (13-4-1) only had the lead during the early portion of the second half. Roswell got called for a foul inside the penalty box and Dylan Bailey converted the penalty kick to put the Raiders ahead 2-1.
The Hornets responded by applying for pressure, and Walton's defenders were solid in holding them off. Austin Griner deflected a close-range shot, while Walton goalkeeper Jason Varghese, who finished with six saves, stopped an attempt by Cristian Morales.
Walton, however, ended up making a foul inside the box, and Samuel Valencia's penalty kick tied the game at 2-all. Nearly 5 minutes later, Roswell retook the lead when Matthew Mazzola scored from inside on a cross by Luke Rosen.
Walton answered back at the 8:13 mark when Noah Louzan scored from the left side of the box on a Joao Ramos pass to tie and send the game into extra minutes.
The Raiders had chances in the first overtime. Kaito Asahi had an open shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Brett Peterson. Asahi had another opportunity, but Peterson jumped on the ball before he got the shot off.
Peterson finished the game with 10 saves.
Roswell struck first in the first half when Morales beat a defender and went 1-on-1 with Varghese before converting in the 10th minute. Walton tied it with 14:23 left to play in the half when Ethan Deljoo finished his own missed shot that bounced off the goal post.
If there is a silver lining for Walton heading into 2023, it expects to return all of its starters, with the exception of Bailey and Eli Lind.
“We're young. In our starting lineup, there were only two seniors,” Wade said. “Hopefully, in the next couple of years, the boys will improve. I'm very pleased with this group.”
