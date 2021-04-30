MARIETTA -- A seven-run inning in Game 2, secured a Walker sweep of Mount Pisgah on Thursday in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
The Wolverines came back to win 10-5, after winning Game 1 3-2 in nine innings. Walker will travel to Wesleyan next week for Round 2.
Trailing 5-3 in the sixth inning of Game 2, the Wolverines started their rally with an RBI double from Charlie Condon to score Omari Daniel. Ashton Pass and Condon would score on wild pitches to take the lead 6-5.
Gavin Sollenberger’s single would bring in Davis Hodges and DJ Dennis, and a sacrifice fly from Jason Hebert brought in Dom Parlotto room to score. Harrison McClure’s RBI single plated Sollenberger to make it 10-5.
“You never quit,” Walker coach Dan Garofano said. “You compete and you battle for as long as the game.”
Mount Pisgah (8-16, 5-5) opened the game with a run in the first inning when a bunt from Sam Love scored Jaden Anderson.
The Wolverines would answer in the third inning with a DJ Dennis double to score Condon.
The Patriots would come back and retake the lead when Love connected for an RBI double, and then Bengy Tucker followed with a triple and then scored on a wild pitch.
Condon’s two-run single got Walker started in the fourth and Dennis would add a sacrifice fly.
Mount Pisgah would add its final run in the fifth inning with an RBI single through right field from Jack Ward.
Dennis would be key in helping Walker claim its Game 1 victory as his RBI single with two outs would bring in Pass with the game-winning run.
“(Game 1) was tough because these guys haven’t been in the playoffs for a while,” Garofano said. “It’s a different game out here but they stayed in all nine innings.”
Walker jumped ahead with two runs in the second inning.
With the bases loaded, McClure would walk to score Parlotto, followed by an RBI single from Pass.
Mount Pisgah’s two runs to tie the game would come in the fifth inning with a Kaden Alford walk on loaded bases scoring Love and Tucker scored on a wild pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.